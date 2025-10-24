Listen: Straight No Chaser Release First Holiday Album in 5 Years 'Holiday Road'

Check it out now.
Nine-member a cappella group Straight No Chaser has released Holiday Road, their first full-length holiday album in five years. After a sneak peek of the album with “Christmas is Different,” a previously released duet with Hunter Hayes, the group has unveiled the remaining thirteen tracks, including “Blue Christmas” with GRAMMY-nominated country superstar Mickey Guyton.
Other tracks include a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree,” the iconic “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” the Lindsey Buckingham classic “Holiday Road,” a parody of “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” and two Straight No Chaser original tracks.
Now a week into their “Holiday Road” tour running through New Year’s Eve, the group has some surprises in store this fall, including a to-be-announced upcoming Christmas event in Los Angeles. And on Saturday, December 6, the group will perform live on “Good Morning America Weekend. Check out their tour dates below.
*denotes matinee and evening shows
24 - Sandy Springs, GA - Byers Theatre
25 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre
26 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts
28 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium
29 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center
30 - Auburn, AL - Woltosz Theatre
1 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
2 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts Center
4 - Fayetteville, AR - Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center
5 - Des Moines, IA - Civic Center
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theater of Minneapolis
7 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
9 - Manhattan, KS - McCain Auditorium
11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater
12 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
13 - Tulsa, OK - Chapman Music Hall
14 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre
15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
16 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
18 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre
19 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Kavli Theatre
20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre
21 - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center
22 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre
23 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater
28 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
30 - Appleton, WI - Fox Theatre
2 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
3 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre
4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
7 - Easton PA - State Theatre for the Arts*
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Theatre
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
11 - Bloomington, IN - Indiana University Auditorium
13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
14 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
19 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
20 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
27 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater
28 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall
29 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
31 - West Palm Beach, FL - Dreyfoos Hall
Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chase has earned 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than a billion streams with 3 million albums sold worldwide, and more than 100 million YouTube views. Straight No Chaser has sold more than 1.75 million tickets to their live shows.
Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine
