Listen: Straight No Chaser Release First Holiday Album in 5 Years 'Holiday Road'

Nine-member a cappella group Straight No Chaser has released Holiday Road, their first full-length holiday album in five years. After a sneak peek of the album with “Christmas is Different,” a previously released duet with Hunter Hayes, the group has unveiled the remaining thirteen tracks, including “Blue Christmas” with GRAMMY-nominated country superstar Mickey Guyton.

Other tracks include a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree,” the iconic “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” the Lindsey Buckingham classic “Holiday Road,” a parody of “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” and two Straight No Chaser original tracks.

Now a week into their “Holiday Road” tour running through New Year’s Eve, the group has some surprises in store this fall, including a to-be-announced upcoming Christmas event in Los Angeles. And on Saturday, December 6, the group will perform live on “Good Morning America Weekend. Check out their tour dates below.

Straight No Chaser “HOLIDAY ROAD TOUR”

*denotes matinee and evening shows

October

24 - Sandy Springs, GA - Byers Theatre

25 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

26 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts

28 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium

29 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

30 - Auburn, AL - Woltosz Theatre

November

1 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

2 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts Center

4 - Fayetteville, AR - Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center

5 - Des Moines, IA - Civic Center

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theater of Minneapolis

7 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

9 - Manhattan, KS - McCain Auditorium

11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater

12 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

13 - Tulsa, OK - Chapman Music Hall

14 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre

15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

18 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre

19 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Kavli Theatre

20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre

21 - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center

22 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

23 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

30 - Appleton, WI - Fox Theatre

December

2 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

3 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

7 - Easton PA - State Theatre for the Arts*

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Theatre

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

11 - Bloomington, IN - Indiana University Auditorium

13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

14 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

27 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater

28 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall

29 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

31 - West Palm Beach, FL - Dreyfoos Hall

About Straight No Chaser

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chase has earned 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than a billion streams with 3 million albums sold worldwide, and more than 100 million YouTube views. Straight No Chaser has sold more than 1.75 million tickets to their live shows.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine