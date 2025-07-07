Listen: Kesha Releases Highly Anticipated New Album '. (PERIOD)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global pop superstar Kesha has dropped her long-awaited new album, . (PERIOD), available everywhere now via her own Kesha Records. An array of formats and exclusive bundles are on offer, including standard CD, digital album, and limited edition Punish Me Pink vinyl, available exclusively at the official kesha.store. Listen to the new album below.

The biggest live run of Kesha’s career, The T*ts Out Tour will light up arenas and amphitheaters across the continent through an August 10 finale at Tampa, FL’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Feeld, the milestone North American headline tour includes Kesha’s first-ever headline shows at such world-famous venues as Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (July 5) and New York City’s Madison Square Garden (July 23), both of which are now fully sold out. Support on all dates comes from newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters, marking their first North American tour in over a decade. Special guests on select dates also include pop disruptor Slayyyter (July 1-July 18), rising UK artist Rose Gray (July 19-21, July 24-August 10), and venerable Dutch Eurodance favorites Vengaboys (July 23).

The T*ts Out Tour will then cross the Atlantic for Kesha’s first headline run in the UK and Europe in over a decade, beginning March 4, 2026 at Berlin, Germany’s sold-out Uber Eats Music Hall and traveling though a March 31 finale at Dublin, Ireland’s 3Arena. Additional dates have already been added in both London and Manchester due to unprecedented popular demand, with more to come.

KESHA & SCISSOR SISTERS: THE T*TS OUT TOUR

NORTH AMERICA 2025

JULY

5 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ^ (SOLD OUT)

6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

8 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ^

10 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

12 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

15 – Nashville, TN – Riverfront Park – Ascend Amphitheater ^

16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^

18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^

19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre #

21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden * (SOLD OUT)

24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center #

26 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake #

28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

29 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann #

31 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater #

AUGUST

2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

7 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

SEPTEMBER

28 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go †

^ w/ Slayyyter

# w/ Rose Gray

* w/ Vengaboys

† Festival Appearance

KESHA: THE T*TS OUT TOUR

EU/UK 2026

MARCH 2026

4 – Berlin, DE – Uber Eats Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

6 – Paris, FR – Zénith Paris

7 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

9 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

11 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

13 – Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios

14 – Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios

16 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

19 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic Hall

21 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

ABOUT KESHA:

Kesha is a pop icon with 10 top 10 singles, more than 3B worldwide streams, two #1 albums, four #1 songs on top 40 radio and nearly 40M followers across social media. Kesha’s ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise and a cosmetics line. Additionally, Kesha has been a staunch advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and animal welfare through various organizations since the start of her career. 2023’s Gag Order, which marked Kesha’s first new album in over three years, was met by worldwide critical applause and later named “Album of the Year” by The Arts Desk while also placing in the upper echelons of year-end charts from Rolling Stone, PopMatters, The Independent, Slant, and The Sunday Times.

Photo credit: Brendan Walter