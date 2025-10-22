Listen: Adam Noviello Returns with New Single 'Ballet Boy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a year of headline performances and national theatre tours as part of 'Hedwig & The Angry Inch' and 'Jesus Christ Superstar', Adam Noviello (they/them) has unveiled their latest bop 'Ballet Boy' out now via Global League Records. Listen to it below.

After previously launching their single 'RECIPE' at The Toff in Town, Adam Noviello began rehearsals for the Australian Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. Since their last release, they have launched the single 'RECIPE' and starred in the Australian tours of Jesus Christ Superstar and Hedwig & the Angry Inch. Other appearances include headline performances at Midsumma Festival, Midsumma Carnival 2025, and Bendigo Pride Festival.

"What Hedwig & The Angry Inch gifted me was the first moment my career as a pop artist and songwriter collided with my career as an actor," said Noviello. "The role was offered to me because the director had been following me since my first single came out. My own history, the way my voice sings, the way my body performs were the reasons I landed the role! It was the first time in my career I was being asked to bring me to a part, rather than being asked to change and transform."

Ballet Boy is inspired by a fleeting romance with a lover who moved across the world, and explores the beauty of loving boldly, even when time is short. "The message, while full of heartache, is that it's always better to love and lose than to never love at all," Noviello reflects.