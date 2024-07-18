Lisa Loeb & The Hollow Trees to Collaborate on New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-winning and platinum-selling artist Lisa Loeb will release a new collaborative album with folk music band The Hollow Trees called That's What It's All About. Set to release on August 23rd, That’s What It’s All About is the newest addition to Loeb’s acclaimed children’s album series and her first since 2016’s Feel What You Feel, which earned a GRAMMY for “Best Children’s Album.” That’s What It’s All About is for kids and grownups alike, an 11-track musical time machine that will take adults and listeners on a song-by-song trip down memory lane.

They also shared the first single off the album along with an official video called "Take It While The Takin's Good," one of the brand new originals featured on the album. Of the track, they stated, “This song was inspired by old TV shows like The Little Rascals and The Three Stooges. We wanted to write a song with a bit of wisdom, and the images coming up seemed timeless and a little like we were looking into the past through a time machine.”

Best described as a slice of uplifting, feel-good nostalgia, Loeb says “On That’s What It’s All About, I really wanted to share with my fans and listeners some of my favorite songs from my childhood; those that my folks used to play around the house, on the record player, and on the piano. The songs make me feel like I’m in a different place and time, like I’m sitting at a diner in West Texas, eating grilled cheese and drinking a Coke. Or shopping at the Piggly Wiggly for Brach’s caramels with my Grandma Daisy. I’m curious where it’ll take everyone else when they hear it.”

After serendipitously crossing paths with The Hollow Trees at various shows and festivals over the years, Loeb knew that they were the band that could help bring her vision to life. They soon began getting together to record tunes like “Hi-Lili, Hi-Lo,” the song from her wind-up teddy bear as a child; “Mairzy Doats,” a song her father used to play on the piano from the well-worn fake book every Sunday morning; and “If I Knew You Were Comin I’d’ve Baked A Cake,” the popular radio hit she’d hear on visits to her grandparents in Sweetwater, TX. These were the songs she listened to growing up, those embedded in her DNA. The group were also inspired to write their own originals that matched the feel of the era, including the current single “Take It While The Takin’s Good” and “Keep Growing.”

That’s What It’s All About was recorded mostly live at Kingsize Soundlabs to really capture the live energy and natural arrangements one can only get from playing together in the same room all at the same time. The fabled L.A. recording studio, which was founded by record producer Dave Trumfio, is known as the birthplace for most of the indie-rock albums from artists like Lucinda Williams, Neko Case, The Violent Femmes, Wilco, Rilo Kiley, Built to Spill, and countless others, over the last 25 years.

“This album is meant as an homage to our parents, grandparents, and older relatives, those still here with us and those with us in spirit. It’s a tribute to the songs passed from generation to generation, precious memories of times from the past,” says Loeb.

Track Listing:

01) Mairzy Doats

02) If I Knew You Were Comin' I'd've Baked a Cake

03) Playmate

04) A Doodlin' Song

05) Take It While the Takin's Good

06) Keep Growing

07) Put Your Little Foot

08) Don't Fence Me In

09) Hokey Pokey

10) Hi-Lili, Hi-Lo

11) I Want to Shake Hand With The Man On The Moon

Photo Credit: Frances Iacuzzi

Comments