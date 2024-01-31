Linda Smith Shares 'Fin De Fete'

Two Linda Smith albums will be made available for the first time on vinyl & streaming formats on March 1, 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 3 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 4 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL

Linda Smith Shares 'Fin De Fete'

A pioneer of the home recording movement, Linda Smith released several collections of delicate, bewitching solo music on cassette in the 1980s and ‘90s. The 2021 release of Till Another Time: 1988-1996, Captured Tracks' compilation of Smith's work, has helped bestow rightful critical acclaim to the ahead-of-her-time artist.

Captured Tracks is diving deeper into Smith's catalog with plans to release two full-length companion albums, Nothing Else Matters and I So Liked Spring, made available for the first time on vinyl & streaming formats on March 1, 2024.

I So Liked Spring, recorded in 1996, followed 1995's Nothing Else Matters. Equally sophisticated in content as its predecessor, I So Liked Spring saw Smith experimenting with the unique challenge of putting another artist's words to music. She'd come across a biography of the English poet Charlotte Mew and found her wistful poetry rife for musical interpretation.

“[The] poems offered a new challenge in how to structure a song,” Smith explains. “There were no obvious verses and choruses, and this meant that I had to find another way to put together melody and rhythm based on the lines of the poems.” As a result, the songs on I So Liked Spring are delightfully unpredictable, full of upbeat melodies and spellbinding vocal harmonies.

Today, “Fin de Fete,” the irresistibly melodic opener of I So Liked Spring, has been made available as a single with a visualizer.

Linda Smith shares more about the song's creation:

“‘Fin de Fete' – When I was setting poems by Charlotte Mew to music back in 1996, I chose those that would offer me the opportunity to convey different moods using a variety of rhythms and tempos. While the words of ‘Fin de Fete' might seem on the page to be a somewhat wistful and even melancholic declaration of resignation, I wanted to give it a more upbeat, ‘who cares?' kind of treatment. Instead of a slow, minor chord arrangement, I decided upon three major chords and a jaunty rhythm to set the album in motion for the other songs (and poems) to follow. (I hope Charlotte Mew would have approved.)

photo by Patrick Lears



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Combo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. Tour Photo
Combo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. Tour

Combo Chimbita and Pachyman on tour together, for example, makes all the sense in the world. A band from NYC via Colombia, who fuses intergalactic Cumbia, Bullerengue, and rock, and an artist from LA via Puerto Rico mastering the art of sun-soaked vintage dub, both gathering around an analog synth- that- that is what we all need right now.

2
The String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks Run Photo
The String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks Run

The String Cheese Incident's year-long 30th anniversary celebration continues. The band will make their annual pilgrimage to Red Rocks Amphitheater this coming July for three nights of music, including a special show on Sunday, July 14, featuring Bluegrass greats Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, and Sierra Hull.   

3
Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast Photo
Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast

Part of their Chronicles of a Diamond tour, the show will air live on Veeps, allowing fans worldwide to be a part of the magic. The in-person show at The Wiltern is sold out so the Veeps livestream provides an exclusive opportunity for fans without tickets to experience it. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free.

4
Royal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour Dates Photo
Royal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour Dates

Royal Blood set a string of Spring 2024 North American tour dates supporting their 2023 album Back To The Water Below. Kicking off on May 2 in Raleigh, NC, the tour sees the band join Queens of the Stone Age as Special Guests across the East Coast, in addition to headline dates supported by Bad Nerves and festival appearances.

More Hot Stories For You

Combo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. TourCombo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. Tour
The String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks RunThe String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks Run
Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On VeepsBlack Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On Veeps
Royal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour DatesRoyal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour Dates

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING