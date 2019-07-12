Linda 'Peaches' Tavani Of Peaches & Herb Duo Releases New Single 'How Many Times'

Jul. 12, 2019  

Linda 'Peaches' Tavani Of Peaches & Herb Duo Releases New Single 'How Many Times'

Multiple Grammy award nominee Linda "Peaches" Tavani reminds us of hope and love while showcasing her signature sultry voice in her new single "How Many Times." Penned by the songstress, the song has a classic soulful R&B sound and features saxophone phenom Kirk Whalum.

"Actually the original lyrics were 'How many times did you lie when you said you loved me,' states Tavani. "I had been hurt and let down by relationships like so many people out there. But when I discovered that no matter how much I was running from love, the one who really loved me and pulled me through was God, so I changed the lyrics. I want listeners to know no matter how hurt and how many times you have run, God's love is always there for you."

While being half of the multi-platinum duo Peaches & Herb, Tavani has sold over nine million records with eight charting songs, three number one hits, and a Grammy nomination. Notable chart toppers are "Shake Your Groove Thing," "Reunited," and "I Pledge My Love," which all became massive hits and are still heard around the world every day on the radio, in movies, television shows and commercials.

With her fashion style and beauty, Linda has graced many magazine covers and has been featured in countless magazines such as Bazaar, Ebony, and People Magazine to name just a few.

Tavani is cofounder of WOW International with husband Stephen Tavani. The organization has provided hot meals and assistance to over 1.4 million people with inner city outreach to the poorest communities in the world. Linda's new single is currently available on all digital platforms. For more information please visit LindaPeaches.com.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tex Perkins Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of 'The Man In Black - The Songs & Story Of Johnny Cash'
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at The Stonewall Inn
  • Bon Dejeuner! Radio's Editor In Chief Chelsea Nortreus Announced The Launch Of BDR Magazine
  • Julien's Auctions Two-Day Legends Auction Results Announced
  • Grammy Nominee Kip Winger & Damien Gray Announce GET JACK Album Release, Available July 19
  • Emerging Alternative R&b Artist Alex Harris Releases Debut EP 'Pink Cloud'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup