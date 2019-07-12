Linda 'Peaches' Tavani Of Peaches & Herb Duo Releases New Single 'How Many Times'

Multiple Grammy award nominee Linda "Peaches" Tavani reminds us of hope and love while showcasing her signature sultry voice in her new single "How Many Times." Penned by the songstress, the song has a classic soulful R&B sound and features saxophone phenom Kirk Whalum.

"Actually the original lyrics were 'How many times did you lie when you said you loved me,' states Tavani. "I had been hurt and let down by relationships like so many people out there. But when I discovered that no matter how much I was running from love, the one who really loved me and pulled me through was God, so I changed the lyrics. I want listeners to know no matter how hurt and how many times you have run, God's love is always there for you."

While being half of the multi-platinum duo Peaches & Herb, Tavani has sold over nine million records with eight charting songs, three number one hits, and a Grammy nomination. Notable chart toppers are "Shake Your Groove Thing," "Reunited," and "I Pledge My Love," which all became massive hits and are still heard around the world every day on the radio, in movies, television shows and commercials.

With her fashion style and beauty, Linda has graced many magazine covers and has been featured in countless magazines such as Bazaar, Ebony, and People Magazine to name just a few.

Tavani is cofounder of WOW International with husband Stephen Tavani. The organization has provided hot meals and assistance to over 1.4 million people with inner city outreach to the poorest communities in the world. Linda's new single is currently available on all digital platforms. For more information please visit LindaPeaches.com.





