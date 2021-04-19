Linda Imperial Releases New Single 'Just Right' From Latest EP HEART ROCK

Linda Imperial continues to showcase her trademark emotional, stand and deliver, heartfelt vocals on this latest upbeat track on the heels of her new EP release "Heart Rock."

Linda reflects on the origin of the track. "I started writing Valentine poems about my husband, David. Then I realized I could put my own music to them but I needed help. So I asked my long time friend and bass player, Steve Valverde, if he would like to write with me and we've been writing every since. It feels so good to have a positive song in my repertoire since most of the other songs I sing are about jerks. "Just Right", just about says it all for me - the value of patience in love."

The grooving shuffle, produced by noted San Francisco Bay Area producer/engineer Joel Jaffe (Flaming Groovies, Bonnie Raitt, Ringo Starr) features a stellar selection of Bay Area musicians. The powerhouse ensemble includes Jaffe and Marc Cooper (Joe Walsh, Steve Howe) on guitars, bassist Marc Levine (Johnny Rivers, Bette Midler, Gerry Mulligan), keyboardist/organist Eammon Flynn (The Commitments, Elvin Bishop, Maria Muldaur), drummer Kevin Hayes (Robert Cray Band, Van Morrison, John Lee Hooker) and backing vocals provided by Jaffe, Imperial and Imperial's husband, rock music legend David Freiberg (Jefferson Starship, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service).

Linda Imperial's dizzying list of credits includes working for and with the Big Mama Thornton's rhythm section, Jazz supergroup New York Jazz Explosion, Sylvester, The Weather Girls, Jefferson Starship and Gary Duncan's Quicksilver Messenger Service. Linda appears on 42 album compilations and has 32 credits of major recordings. She has 20 releases of her own and stayed on the Billboard Charts for over 3 decades.

Keep current with Linda Imperial on her website lindaimperial.com and social media via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"Just Right" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/lindaimperial_JustRight.

Watch the lyric video below!