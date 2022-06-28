Lime Cordiale Embark on NA Headline Tour July 2022

Australian arena-filling duo Lime Cordiale will embark on their long-awaited tour of the US and Canada, beginning in Philadelphia on July 7th and continuing through historic venues across the continent for the rest of the month! North America is about to find out why The Guardian hailed them as "one of the most impressive bands in the land."

Nominated for 8 ARIA Awards in their native Australia (the most nominations in 2020), brothers Oliver and Louis Leimbach won the ARIA for Breakthrough Artist in 2020 and for Best Australian Live Act in 2021. Their mini-album Cordis Elba, out earlier this year, featured Golden Globe winner Idris Elba on all six songs, and the record catapulted to #1 on the Australian charts, following their #1 LP 14 Steps to a Better Life in 2020.

Lead single "Apple Crumble" would even be covered by The Wiggles on their recent ReWiggled album! Lime Cordiale have been steadily touring Australia, including play of several festivals, but haven't performed outside of their home continent since September of 2019. Now that the pair have seen massive local success, their North American shows come with anxious anticipation for the countless new fans who have yet to see their infectious live show.

On the backs of 2 Certified Platinum Singles and 6 Certified Gold, Lime Cordiale sold out their last 5 National Australian tours and look to do the same as they return to the Western Hemisphere. Their latest single "Facts of Life" is practically designed to be chanted by a live crowd and has already passed 1 million streams. The song debuted in April and hit #1 on Triple J Radio - who also awarded the band Album of the Year honors in 2020, and in 2019 Lime Cordiale had the most songs from a single album enter Triple J's Hottest 100.

Confirmed tour dates are below and for the most up-to-date info click here and ticket buy links, please visit here. Tickets for all the headline dates are already on sale and moving fast.

Lime Cordiale Confirmed North American Tour Dates

7/7 @ Foundry at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA

7/8 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY

7/9 @ Brighton Music Hall in Allston, MA

7/11 @ Le Studio TD in Montréal, Québec

7/12 @ The Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON

7/13 @ Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL

7/15 @ Globe Hall in Denver, CO

7/16 @ Bimbo's 365 Club in San Francisco, CA

7/19 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA