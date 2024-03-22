Lily Rose to Release 'Runnin' Outta Time' EP In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Groundbreaking country artist Lily Rose announces her highly-anticipated return with her forthcoming EP Runnin' Outta Time, due Friday, May 10. Runnin' Outta Time serves as the long-awaited follow-up to the artist praised by Billboard, Rolling Stone, Boston Herald, The Tennessean, PEOPLE, and more.

With the surprise release of two instant grat tracks, “Parking Lot” and “True North,” Rose offers a first listen of her forthcoming six-song project, full of her signature “swaggering mix of hip-hop and Country” (Nashville Lifestyles). Pre-add / pre-save Runnin' Outta Time here.

“All I've ever wanted to do is write and perform songs just like these,” shares Rose. “In my opinion, these six songs are the most honest and accurate to who I am as an artist, and it doesn't happen without a creative village that believes I have something special to say to the world. It's been a minute since I've released music, so it's SO good to finally say that my songs 'True North' and 'Parking Lot' are out now, and my new EP Runnin' Outta Time is available on May 10. I can't wait for y'all to hear what I've been working on.”

The upcoming EP promises to reveal Rose at her most personal and honest, bundling her beliefs and contradictions into six new songs that explain who she is, where she came from, and where she's heading. As a co-writer on each track, the EP packed with Saturday-night energy and Sunday-morning reflection will serve as the perfect soundtrack for the intense push and pull in Rose's life, and a potent reminder of how important it is to take a breath and focus on the things that matter most.

Today marks the release of “True North” and its official music video that finds a calming melody floating alongside the distinctiveness of Rose's signature vocal. Co-written by Rose, Trannie Anderson, Hillary Lindsey, and David Garcia, it cleverly takes the negative connotation of age-old saying “when it all goes south” and flips it into the place full of nostalgic embrace – home.

A vivid, map dot lyric travels the picturesque backdrop of her home state of Georgia, leaning refreshingly into a nostalgic vulnerability that places the listener in the shotgun seat of a southern escape, driven by the idea of slowing down life and revisiting your roots to reconnect your center. Accompanying “True North” is “Parking Lot,” a song laced in an addictive melodic drive that sees Rose adding her uniquely geared vocal to a fresh party anthem that instantly evokes a memory of your favorite coming of age moments.

Proven to be a fan favorite in her live sets, the lyrics transport listeners to the carefree moments of their youth, when everything surrounded that small town gravel hub. Name checking Keith Urban in her own 2009 memory, Rose showcases the very foundations of her love for country music. Placing a reminiscing smile on your face, you relive your own “parking lot” stories of the life lived outside the painted lines that your parents never knew about, but that you can't ever forget.

ABOUT LILY ROSE

Atlanta, Georgia native Lily Rose burst onto the scene with her viral hit “Villain,” instantly propelling her into the national spotlight almost overnight. Signed to Back Blocks Music / Big Loud Records / Mercury Records, Lily toured with country's hottest stars as she hungrily chased down her dreams and married her wife Daira in 2023. Amidst the whirlwind of success, Lily felt a tug to reassess her priorities and find balance between her career aspirations and personal fulfillment.

Out of that period of reflection comes the long-awaited EP and Lily's first batch of new music since 2022, Runnin' Outta Time, out May 10. A co-writer on each track, it's Lily at her most personal and honest, bundling her beliefs and contradictions into six new songs that explain who she is, where she came from and where she's heading. It's the perfect soundtrack for the intense push and pull in Lily's life and a potent reminder of how important it is to take a breath and focus on the things that matter most. In this new chapter, Lily embodies the classic dichotomy between Saturday-night energy and Sunday-morning contemplation.

Lily has been on multiple tours with fellow stylistic maverick Sam Hunt and opened shows for country-pop icon Shania Twain, and even experienced her own global pop moment when she sang on Diplo's 2023 EDM-country banger “Sad in the Summer” as she introduced herself to a whole new group of fans through performances on NBC's The Voice and ABC's Good Morning America. She's already been nominated for ACM New Female Artist of the Year and took home GLAAD's Outstanding Breakthrough Artist Award in 2022, and now, she emerges with a crisp, edgy new sound and a renewed understanding of what matters most to her. Her dedication to authenticity and personal growth shines through in every note.

“I really wanted to achieve and keep achieving and came to realize that it's not the most important thing,” Lily says. “What I need to achieve most is to be a good wife and a good daughter and a good friend — that will keep fueling the fire for the rest of my career.”

Photo by Cat & Ali