Lily Rose to Make Morning TV Debut on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Groundbreaking Country artist Lily Rose takes centerstage in New York City this Thursday, June 1 with her highly anticipated morning television debut on ABC's Good Morning America.

The 2022 GLAAD Outstanding Breakthrough Artist will kick off Pride Month with a live performance of her hit collaboration, “Sad in the Summer” from Diplo's just-released Country project Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant. Rose's GMA performance comes days after joining Diplo on the season finale of NBC's The Voice for a moody rendition of “Sad in the Summer.”

As her meteoric ascent continues, Rose will return to CMA Fest on June 8 at Chevy Riverfront stage before kicking off Sam Hunt's Summer On The Outskirts Tour on July 6 in Hartford, CT.

Her stacked year will close out with an opening slot on Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour beginning Oct. 12 in San Antonio, Texas. For dates and more information, visit lilyrosemusic.net and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

​​Words like “groundbreaking” and “trailblazing” are often overused. But for Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records Country star Lily Rose, they may actually be an understatement.

The modern expression of Country's most treasured ideal – pure, unflinching honesty – her debut hit “Villain” has revealed Rose as a talent both 100-percent unique and utterly relatable, with a fresh perspective and forward-looking sound.

A Georgia native whose inspirations range from Bruce Springsteen to Keith Urban and Katy Perry, Rose broke out in 2020 with the viral smash, “Villain.” Both vulnerable and defiant with a boundary pushing Country-meets-R&B sound, the track hit No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre chart and SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown, leading to her new, ten-song project, STRONGER THAN I AM.

In 2022, Rose was nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and recognized for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards. Rose kicked off 2023 with a headlining tour that featured sold-out shows across the country and gears up to join Sam Hunt for his Summer On The Outskirts Tour before appearing on Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour in the fall.

With her focus firmly on integrity, Rose's bold mix of personal lyricism and distinctive language meets the hooky sonics of a post-genre fanbase, as pure-Country confessions merge with Hip-Hop beats and R&B flow – plus representation where there was none before. All told, it gives new credence to her “groundbreaking” label.

Photo courtesy: Good Morning America