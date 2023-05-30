Lily Rose to Make Morning TV Debut on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Lily Rose takes centerstage on GMA this Thursday, June 1.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Groundbreaking Country artist Lily Rose takes centerstage in New York City this Thursday, June 1 with her highly anticipated morning television debut on ABC's Good Morning America. 

The 2022 GLAAD Outstanding Breakthrough Artist will kick off Pride Month with a live performance of her hit collaboration, “Sad in the Summer” from Diplo's just-released Country project Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant. Rose's GMA performance comes days after joining Diplo on the season finale of NBC's The Voice for a moody rendition of “Sad in the Summer.”

As her meteoric ascent continues, Rose will return to CMA Fest on June 8 at Chevy Riverfront stage before kicking off Sam Hunt's Summer On The Outskirts Tour on July 6 in Hartford, CT.

Her stacked year will close out with an opening slot on Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour beginning Oct. 12 in San Antonio, Texas. For dates and more information, visit lilyrosemusic.net and keep up with her on InstagramTikTok and YouTube. 

​​Words like “groundbreaking” and “trailblazing” are often overused. But for Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records Country star Lily Rose, they may actually be an understatement.

The modern expression of Country's most treasured ideal – pure, unflinching honesty – her debut hit “Villain” has revealed Rose as a talent both 100-percent unique and utterly relatable, with a fresh perspective and forward-looking sound.

A Georgia native whose inspirations range from Bruce Springsteen to Keith Urban and Katy Perry, Rose broke out in 2020 with the viral smash, “Villain.” Both vulnerable and defiant with a boundary pushing Country-meets-R&B sound, the track hit No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre chart and SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown, leading to her new, ten-song project, STRONGER THAN I AM.

In 2022, Rose was nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and recognized for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards. Rose kicked off 2023 with a headlining tour that featured sold-out shows across the country and gears up to join Sam Hunt for his Summer On The Outskirts Tour before appearing on Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour in the fall.

With her focus firmly on integrity, Rose's bold mix of personal lyricism and distinctive language meets the hooky sonics of a post-genre fanbase, as pure-Country confessions merge with Hip-Hop beats and R&B flow – plus representation where there was none before. All told, it gives new credence to her “groundbreaking” label. 

Photo courtesy: Good Morning America



RELATED STORIES - Music

ALASKA REID Shares New A. G. Cook-Produced Single Palomino Photo
ALASKA REID Shares New A. G. Cook-Produced Single 'Palomino'

Written while touring (Reid has opened for the likes of Porches, Charli XCX, Magdalena Bay, Maya Hawke, and Caroline Polachek), Disenchanter draws on the traditions of American country songwriting, the big, gritty guitars of Northwestern grunge, and the unrushed ease of Southern California living, all complemented by the production style of Cook.

Nachtbraker Announces New Self-Released EP Dondoni Photo
Nachtbraker Announces New Self-Released EP 'Dondoni'

In the driver’s seat, anthemic title track “Dondoni” gears up with a vivacious synth pad and galvanic bass line whilst, in the passenger seat, “Barkuchi Fus' goes full throttle on multi-layered melodies and pads. In the back seat we find the original mix of “Don’t Worry” with a cleverly alternating arrangement and intricate sound design.

Jenn Grant Shares New Single One Hit Wonders Photo
Jenn Grant Shares New Single 'One Hit Wonders'

Jenn Grant will release her new album Champagne Problems. Now, she shares the empowering “One Hit Wonders,” the fourth track she has teased off the LP.  Written and performed with platinum awarded artist Ria Mae and long-time collaborator Daniel Ledwell, the song carries messages of strength and encouragement.

The Natvral Announces Sophomore LP & Shares First Single Photo
The Natvral Announces Sophomore LP & Shares First Single

On his second album as The Natvral - a spirited, beautifully observed collection of rough and ready songcraft - the former Pains of Being Pure at Heart frontperson was eyeing the past while dealing with an inescapable present. In 2020, in the early stages of lockdown, Berman began writing songs that reflected on a world that had seemingly ended.


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning AmericaVideo: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning America
Autumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New MusicalAutumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New Musical
Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'
44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD