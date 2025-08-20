Lily Rose Expands 'I Know What I Want' Headline Tour To West Coast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lily Rose has added a brand-new West Coast and Pacific Northwest leg to her I Know What I Want Tour, with new dates in Seattle, San Diego, Las Vegas and more. Tickets for the new dates go on pre-sale tomorrow, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. local time with general on-sale beginning this Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local time here.

“It's been three and a half years since we've been out to headline some shows on the West Coast, and I couldn't be more excited,” shares Rose. “They're some of my most energetic and engaged fans, and I hope they're as stoked as we are to play the new music for them!”

The expanded tour comes just weeks before the release of her long-awaited full length album, I Know What I Want. Rose took to socials earlier this week to announce a new album release date of Sept. 26, moving the record up one week from its originally announced Oct. 3 arrival. The announcement comes on the heels of her latest single release, “Of Course I Do.” Listen to the single below.

Show attendees will get the first live sneak peek of a record that has been nearly five years in the making, with Rose writing through what she describes as “the spectrum of peaks and valleys.” The new record follows her 2024 Runnin' Outta Time EP and 2021 debut Stronger Than I Am. Rose recently wrapped her support slot on the road with Jordan Davis and will kick off the now 24-stop trek on Sept. 11 in Boston.

I Know What I Want Tour Dates with Special Guest Scoot Teasley

Sept. 11, 2025 in Boston, Mass. at Paradise Rock Club*

Sept. 12, 2025 in Hampton, N.H. at Wally's Pub*

Sept. 18, 2025 in Anderson, S.C. at Wendell's Dippin Branch*

Sept. 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Ga. at Buckhead Theatre*

Sept. 20, 2025 in Huntsville, Ala. at Von Braun Center*

Sept. 24, 2025 in New York, N.Y. at Gramercy Theatre*

Sept. 25, 2025 in Washington, D.C. at Union Stage*

Sept. 26, 2025 in Leesburg, Va. at Tally Ho Theatre*

Oct. 2, 2025 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at The Signal*

Oct. 3, 2025 in Charlotte, N.C. at Coyote Joe's*

Oct. 4, 2025 in Isle of Palms, S.C. at The Wind Jammer*

Oct. 16, 2025 in Columbia, Mo. at The Blue Note*

Oct. 17, 2025 in Fayetteville, Ark. at JJ's Live*

Oct. 18, 2025 in St. Louis, Mo. at Old Rock House

Nov. 6, 2025 in Louisville, Ky. at Mercury Ballroom*

Nov. 7, 2025 in Indianapolis, Ind. at 8 Seconds Saloon*

Nov. 8, 2025 in Rootstown, Ohio at Dusty Armadillo*

Nov. 12, 2025 in Seattle, Wash. at The Crocodile~

Nov. 13, 2025 in Portland, Ore. at Wonder Ballroom~

Nov. 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory~

Nov. 18, 2025 in San Francisco, Calif. at Great American Music Hall~

Nov. 20, 2025 in San Diego, Calif. at Moonshine Flats~

Nov. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev. at Stoney's North Forty~

Nov. 22, 2025 in Phoenix, Ariz. at The Van Buren~

~indicates newly added date

*with special guest Scoot Teasley

Photo Credit: Catherine Powell