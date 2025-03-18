Lily Meola Releases 'Postcards To Heaven' Tribute EP for Late Mother

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maui-born singer and Willie Nelson protégé Lily Meola has released her new EP, Postcards To Heaven. The collection of songs are a powerful tribute to her late mother, who passed away from cancer, honoring her memory and the power of everlasting love.

“Since losing my mom, writing music has been a form of therapy for me. These songs stem from my grief and the everlasting longing I have to communicate with her. I decided to put these out on her birthday as a way to dampen the heartache that this day brings and to honor her. I hope that sharing these songs will help others who are facing grief,” shares Lily.

Raised on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Lily Meola blurs the borderlines between genre and geography on Postcards to Heaven. Meola has been crafting that signature sound for years. One of her earliest fans was Willie Nelson, who went on to work with Meola on the road and in his critically acclaimed album To All The Girls…. Other mentors included Grammy-winning producer Bob Rock, chart-topping country singer Jamey Johnson, and songwriting coach Jackson Browne.

Over two years before the Postcards To Heaven release, Meola received a standing ovation and golden buzzer for her show-stealing appearance on America's Got Talent. Her mother had recently passed away, and her death inspired Meola's emotionally-charged performance of the song "Daydream." The track reached the Top Viral Charts in 27 countries and landed her shows alongside artists like Ray Lamontagne and Imagine Dragons. Now, with the release of her new EP Postcards To Heaven, Lily Meola delivers yet another hauntingly beautiful and profoundly emotive body of work.

In a few weeks, Lily Meola will be hitting the road with the legendary Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan for select dates on the OUTLAW FEST starting May 13th in Phoenix, AZ, and wrapping at the stunning Gorge Amphitheatre on May 25th in Quincy, WA. This follows her second appearance at the epic Luck Reunion festival hosted by Willie Nelson and featuring Charley Crockett, Steve Earle, Shane Smith and more. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit her website HERE.

Lily Meola Tour Dates:

Supporting Willy Nelson

May 4 - Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Festival 2025*

May 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 15 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

May 20 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

May 22 - Spokane, WA - ONE Spokane

May 24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 25 - Quincy, WA - George Amphitheatre

*festival date

Photo credit: Jimmy Fisco

