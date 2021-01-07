Lilly Winwood Gears Up To Release Debut Album 'Time Well Spent'

East Nashville-based Americana artist, Lilly Winwood, is gearing up to release her debut album Time Well Spent on January 29. Her rootsy voice perfectly compliments her soulful songwriting, which allows listeners a glimpse into her personal experiences. Although Winwood's writing is wise beyond her years, it is clear that throughout the album, she is coming of age as she goes through finding love, making mistakes, waiting for karma to catch up and discovering her true self. There's a lot to relate to on Time Well Spent which can be pre-saved here.



"I'm excited to share with you what I've been working on for nearly a decade. These songs are very dear to my heart and hopefully I've created something that listeners can relate to and get their toes tapping along the way," says Winwood.



In late December, Winwood's music video for her current single "Few More Records," entered into rotation on CMT's CMT Edge. Throughout the video, Winwood expresses the story of the song by portraying someone burnt out on the road, struggling with inner demons, but knowing there is still a job to do. She wanted to show fans that is a possibility to embrace demons by dancing with hers throughout the video. Watch the video for "Few More Records" below.



After feeling that the countryside of her native Gloucestershire, England felt too familiar, and London was, in her own words, "so big, so expensive, and reeked of havoc and loss and all that good stuff," she decided to spend a few weeks in Nashville, where she spent her childhood summers, but ended up staying instead. As the daughter of classic rock legend Steve Winwood, she grew up playing and writing. Winwood's debut EP, Silver Stage, chronicled the journey through earnest coming-of-age narratives and a sound that-much like her father's work-offers an English take on traditional American roots music. Backed by Nashville-via-Australia producer Joshua Barber (Gotye, Archie Roach), the songs on Silver Stage blend Bonnie Raitt's world-weary vocals, My Morning Jacket's ethereal twang, and Brittany Howard's no-bulls bravado to create an EP that pays homage to Lilly's singer-songwriter idols (like John Prine) and establishes the twenty-one-year-old as a writer that's wise beyond her years. Following the release of Silver Stage, Winwood has continued on to collaborate with fellow East-Nashville-based Americana artists such as Boo Ray, with the release of their A-side/ B-side vinyl collaboration. Lilly also collaborated with Nashville based Americana artist Don Gallardo on his 7-track EP In the Name of Good Intentions where Lilly's vocals are featured on more than half of the songs. Rolling Stone deemed Winwood and Gallardo's "Shine a Light on Me" one of the Top 10 Best Country, Americana songs to hear now in 2019, amongst Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker. Lilly has set her debut album release Time Well Spent for early 2021. This record was produced by Alex Munoz and Allen Thompson in Nashville, Tenn. at High Cotton Recording Studio. For more information visit www.lillywinwood.org.