Lil Lotus Signs to Epitaph Records and Shares 'Never Get Away' Music Video

Epitaph Records is proud to announce the signing of rapper, singer, songwriter, Lil Lotus. A pioneer of the emo rap genre Lotus emerged in 2017 with his influential Body Bag EP (featuring GothBoiClique collective members and friends Cold Hart and Nedarb).



Today he launches his new single and music video "Never Get Away." - watch below!



Like his namesake the lotus flower that blooms in muddy waters, Lil Lotus's music grows from the pain of real-life experiences. Blending confessional lyrics, pop-punk melodies and rap beats, "Never Get Away" is a song about pain, sobriety and facing your demons that marks Lotus's return to a scene he helped launch.



Lil Lotus explains, "Once I got sober, I realized a lot of the problems I was dealing with when I was coping with drugs were surfacing even more, I felt like I could never get away. Dealing with anxiety and relationships magnified everything."



For Lotus signing with Epitaph Records, a label that influenced him in his formative years playing in post hardcore bands is a dream come true.



According to Label Founder and CEO Brett Gurewitz, "Hip-hop and punk were born around the same time and I've been a fan of both genres since the 80s. The music of Lil Lotus brings these beloved countercultures together in an authentic way."



Lotus is working on music to be released in 2020.





