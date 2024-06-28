Lil Durk Releases New Single 'Went Hollywood For a Year'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ready to scorch the summer, GRAMMY® Award-winning, chart-topping hip-hop superstar Lil Durk gets reflective on his captivating new single + music video entitled “Went Hollywood For A Year,” out now via Alamo Records.

With “Went Hollywood For A Year,” Durk ponders the last 18 months and takes stock of his unbelievable journey so far. He holds nothing back as his unfiltered fast-paced lyrics glide over the glitchy piano-laced beat. The verses detail all of the year’s ups and downs, confronting addiction, losing himself, grappling with fame, and regaining purpose. Durk confesses, “I refuse to say I’m sorry, that’s how I was raised, I’m actually damaged,” going on to show raw remorse, “I went Hollywood for a year or two. I’m sorry, but I panicked.”

Captured during a Father’s Day dinner with all of his children, the visual might just be his most heartfelt and honest yet. He recently shared a photo from the shoot, and it lit up social media and trended.

Lil Durk never stops making headlines. Forbes recently declared, “When it comes to influential voices in the realm of hip-hop, it’s hard to deny Lil Durk’s impact.” Earlier this week, Durk made a special appearance at WNBA’s Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever where he performed and then congratulated the league’s newest star, Angel Reese, on the Sky’s big win.

Earlier this year, Durk united with STARRY® as part of the STARRY FIZZ FEST, which offered $333,000 in scholarships and prizes for four HBCUs.

In February, Durk garnered his very first GRAMMY® Award, taking home the coveted trophy in the category of “Best Melodic Rap Performance” for his double-platinum smash “All My Life” feat. J Cole. He shined in a competitive lane against massive songs by pop culture giants like Doja Cat, SZA, Burna Boy, 21 Savage, and more. He only continues to ascend to stratospheric heights on his own terms.

