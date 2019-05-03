Lightning Seeds Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of Jollification

To celebrate its twenty five year anniversary, Lightning Seeds are reissuing their seminal album Jollification, out September 6th via Sony Music. The 1994 LP, which would go on to sell 900,000 copies, was the Liverpudlian outfit's third album and spawned the singles 'Lucky You', 'Marvellous', 'Change' and 'Perfect'. To coincide with the re-release of the platinum record, Lightning Seeds will be performing Jollification in its entirety and in a way that it has never been performed live before, with the atmosphere and instrumentation of the original album very much to the fore. There will also be a Greatest Hits set, including 'Pure', 'Life of Riley', 'Sugar Coated Iceberg' and many of the other stand-out and most well-known tracks of their career. The shows will take place at the London Palladium on November 7th and the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on November 27th.

The record will be remastered from the original analogue master tapes and will be released on heavyweight black vinyl and a limited edition strawberry red (and strawberry scented!) coloured vinyl, both of which will include a bonus 7" with two rare b-sides: 'Perfect' (acoustic version) and 'Lucifer Sam'. There will also be a digital release. Fans can pre-order the album here to gain early access to show tickets.

A critical and commercial success, Jollification is widely regarded as one of the finest albums of the '90s era. As with the previous two albums Cloudcuckooland and Sense, Broudie played most of the instruments on Jollification himself. Recorded in an old laboratory in Liverpool City Centre alongside long time collaborators Simon Rodgers and Cenzo Townshend, the album features contributions from Terry Hall and Alison Moyet.

"I'm thrilled that Jollification is being reissued on vinyl to celebrate its 25th anniversary" says Broudie. "It evokes some great memories of that time for me. It's brilliant to have the opportunity to celebrate the occasion with two very special nights at two iconic venues'.

Tickets for Lightning Seeds in London and Liverpool go on general sale Friday 10th May at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Jollification Tracklist:

Perfect Lucky You Open Goals Change Why Why Why Marvellous Feeling Lazy My Best Day Punch & Judy Telling Tales

7" vinyl - Perfect (acoustic version) + Lucifer Sam





