Lightning Bolt to Reissue Debut Self-Titled Album

Lightning Bolt will be reissuing their long sought after self-titled debut, also known as "The Yellow Record", on Jan. 17th, 2020. The reissue follows the release of their new album Sonic Citadel, as well as the reissue of seminal album Wonderful Rainbow. Lightning Bolt's reissue finds the album on 2xLP for the first time including bonus tracks "Zone" and "Beyond", and includes a hand-screened wrap by drummer/vocalist Brian Chippendale and printed by Crosshair.



Since their first moment, it seems like they've been as electric as their name suggests. Lightning Bolt, their first album, captures that energy in a raw form. Famously lo-fi, this is the album that's been described as most feeling like being at one of their shows. It's difficult to listen and not want to jump with the crowd it feels like must be huddled around the amp producing an incredible wave of noise, astonishingly coming from just two musicians. You can hear the threads of their later work; use of repetition, a sense of grinding and building, noise melting to guitar solos. This album is loud, and the riffs repeated become mesmerizing as they warp slowly thru the songs.



Lightning Bolt will be playing a string of East Coast shows in December, with more dates to follow in 2020.

Lightning Bolt tour dates

Dec. 4 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Dec. 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Dec. 6 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

Dec. 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Pioneer Works





