Light in the Attic Releases New Song from 'Even The Forest Hums: Ukrainian Sonic Archives 1971-1996'

Light in the Attic Records (LITA) released “Sick Song” by The Hostilnia, the third song to be released from Even the Forest Hums: Ukrainian Sonic Archives 1971-1996—the first comprehensive collection of Ukrainian music recorded prior to, and immediately following, the USSR’s collapse.

Originally released in 1992, “Sick Song” was a product of a stormy era of spontaneous capitalism following Ukraine’s independence in 1991. Nightclubs, venues, and the first private FM radio stations began to form quickly, and with that came the need for new performers and contemporary local music. The duo of producer/arrangers Vasyl Tkach and Ivan Shevchuk formed The Hostilnia, occupying a niche of intelligent synth-pop and new wave. With insightful whispers a la PM Dawn, sincere romantics of the 90s, and a laid-back dance vibe, “Sick Song” became a real hit, especially among creative youths. Unfortunately, the project was short-lived, and in 1994, after failing to release their debut album, the duo broke up.

“Sick Song” follows the release of “Bunny” by Kobza and “Play, the Violin, Play” by Kyrylo Stetsenko featuring Tetiana Kocherhina that announced the album last month. The announcement received acclaim from Pitchfork and Rolling Stone, who called the forthcoming release “one of the most eclectic albums you’ll ever hear.”

Arriving October 18, 2024, Even the Forest Hums will be available on vinyl, CD, and digital. Guiding listeners through the physical editions of the album are insightful liner notes and track-by-track details by Vitalii “Bard” Bardetskyi—a Kyiv-based filmmaker, DJ, and writer. The 2xLP is housed in a beautiful gatefold package showcasing Ukrainian artist Maria Prymachenko’s beloved and iconic folk paintings. The vinyl edition features a 20-page booklet with artist photos & liner notes in both English and Ukrainian, pressed on Clear Blue Sky & Sunflower Yellow wax; the CD edition features bonus content housed in a deluxe, 64-page hardbound book.

From subtly dissenting Soviet-era singles to DIY recordings from Kyiv’s vibrant underground scene, Even the Forest Hums chronicles the development of Ukraine’s rich musical landscape through rare folk, rock, jazz, and electronic recordings. Such rarities include “Vinegar” by Uksusnik, the first band from Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hütz.

“This record is a labor of love and a long time coming,” says label owner Matt Sullivan. Over the course of the last five years, Sullivan, alongside producers David Mas ("DBGO”), Mark “Frosty” McNeill, and Ukrainian label Shukai Records worked tirelessly to compile a carefully curated, chronological playlist. But behind the scenes, ongoing war & politics would shape the evolution of the tracklist, which originally featured both Ukrainian and Russian artists. “We found ourselves in the midst of a larger political issue; what began as a broader overview of a sonically underrepresented region suddenly became quite the controversial project,” Sullivan continues, “so we decided to pivot and focus only on Ukrainian music. There were times when it felt impossible to bring this project to fruition, so to be sharing it with the world today is truly humbling and long overdue.”

“In recent times,” reflects Vitalii “Bard” Bardetskyi, “Ukrainians have begun to look back and marvel at the depth, creativity, and advancement of musicians of previous generations.” Now, the rest of the world can enjoy these artists and their music as well. While some of the recordings featured here have become sought-after rarities in Ukraine, many of them have simply been lost to time and limited distribution. Finally, they can all have the spotlight they deserve. “This assemblage of sounds provides a view of Ukrainian music in a specific period of our history which we are finally turning over,” adds Bardetskyi. “I am personally happy that our sound archives are becoming part of the world. Hopefully, they will find their rightful place.”

Light in the Attic will donate a portion of proceeds directly to Livyj Bereh, a Kyiv-based volunteer group working to rebuild in the regions affected by ongoing war in Ukraine.



Even the Forest Hums: Ukrainian Sonic Archives 1971-1996 CD/Digital Tracklist:

1. Kobza - Bunny

2. Vodohrai - Remembrance

3. Kyrylo Stetsenko (feat. Tetiana Kocherhina) - Play, the Violin, Play

4. Vadym Khrapachov - Dance

5. Krok - Breath of Night Kyiv

6. Kyrylo Stetsenko (feat. Natalia Gura) - Oh, how, how?

7. Valentina Goncharova - Silence

8. Radiodelo - 90

9. Cukor Bila Smert’ - The Great Hen-Yuan’ River

10. Er. Jazz - Tea Ceremony

11. Uksusnik - North Wind

12. Iury Lech - Barreras

13. Yarn - Viella

14. The Hostilnia - Sick Song

15. Svitlana Nianio - Episode III

16. Omi - Transference

17. Ihor Tsymbrovsky - Beatrice

Photo credit: Courtesy of Light In The Attic

