Liars Announce Limited Edition Recycled Vinyl Release Of 'Mess'

LIARS' seventh studio album, Mess, will be the next album from the band's influential catalog to be released on limited edition recycled vinyl as part of an ongoing series. The album, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, is due out on March 22, 2024, via Mute. Pre-order it here: https://mute.ffm.to/recycledliars

2014's Mess finds the iconoclasts at their most instinctual, fun and confident. Where previous album WIXIW felt at times fragile and paranoid, Mess is the sound of Liars not only facing their fears, but chewing them up and spitting them back out in all their technicolor glory.

Featuring the singles “Mess On A Mission”, “I'm No Gold” and “Pro Anti Anti”, Mess is an angry, ecstatic, primal burst of ritualistic electronics that sacrifices self-persecution for potent, purposeful abandon. An Album of the Year at BBC 6Music, Uncut, The Quietus, Crack, Under The Radar, Clash, Rough Trade and more, it was described by NME as the record that “sums up the spirit of Liars”.

Produced by Angus Andrew and mixed by Timothy “Q” Wiles, the album was the last studio album to feature Aaron Hemphill and Julian Gross (who left in 2017 and 2014 respectively).

Talking about the recycled vinyl series, Angus Andrew explains: “This record is being repressed to recycled coloured vinyl—not only to save the Earth—but also so that each album sports its own unique hue composed of the cast off shards of other artists' dreams!”

In 2021, Liars released The Apple Drop. Marking their 10th studio album—released 20 years after Liars' debut—Angus Andrew (now the sole member of the band) chose to expand and embrace collaboration.

photo credit: Zen Sekizawa