Liars Announce Limited Edition Recycled Vinyl Release Of 'Mess'

The album, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, is due out on March 22, 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Liars Announce Limited Edition Recycled Vinyl Release Of 'Mess'

LIARS' seventh studio album, Mess, will be the next album from the band's influential catalog to be released on limited edition recycled vinyl as part of an ongoing series. The album, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, is due out on March 22, 2024, via Mute. Pre-order it here: https://mute.ffm.to/recycledliars

2014's Mess finds the iconoclasts at their most instinctual, fun and confident. Where previous album WIXIW felt at times fragile and paranoid, Mess is the sound of Liars not only facing their fears, but chewing them up and spitting them back out in all their technicolor glory.

Featuring the singles “Mess On A Mission”, “I'm No Gold” and “Pro Anti Anti”, Mess is an angry, ecstatic, primal burst of ritualistic electronics that sacrifices self-persecution for potent, purposeful abandon. An Album of the Year at BBC 6Music, Uncut, The Quietus, Crack, Under The Radar, Clash, Rough Trade and more, it was described by NME as the record that “sums up the spirit of Liars”.

Produced by Angus Andrew and mixed by Timothy “Q” Wiles, the album was the last studio album to feature Aaron Hemphill and Julian Gross (who left in 2017 and 2014 respectively).

Talking about the recycled vinyl series, Angus Andrew explains: “This record is being repressed to recycled coloured vinyl—not only to save the Earth—but also so that each album sports its own unique hue composed of the cast off shards of other artists' dreams!”
In 2021, Liars released The Apple Drop. Marking their 10th studio album—released 20 years after Liars' debut—Angus Andrew (now the sole member of the band) chose to expand and embrace collaboration.

photo credit: Zen Sekizawa



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Schande Announce Once Around LP & Share Relevant Campaigns Single Photo
Schande Announce 'Once Around' LP & Share 'Relevant Campaigns' Single

Schande announces their new album 'Once Around' via Thurston Moore's label, The Daydream Library Series. Alongside this announcement, Schande has shared “Relevant Campaigns,” a poignant and restrained piece of guitar ambience written by frontwoman Jen Chochinov (and mixed by French musician Nopse). 

2
Nola Ade Unveils The Deluxe Edition Of Her Critically Acclaimed Royal EP Photo
Nola Ade Unveils The Deluxe Edition Of Her Critically Acclaimed 'Royal' EP

Originally launched to widespread acclaim, the 'Royal' EP established Nola Adé as one to watch in the music industry, earning praise for its soul-stirring melodies and the artist's distinctive vocal prowess. The deluxe release aims to elevate this musical journey by offering fans an immersive and expanded collection of tracks.

3
Fletcher Premieres New Single Lead Me On Photo
Fletcher Premieres New Single 'Lead Me On'

In bringing “Lead Me On” to life, FLETCHER collaborated with hitmakers like Aldae, Jon Bellion, Monsters & Strangerz and Michael Pollack who are known for their Diamond-certified singles with artists like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus (who FLETCHER performed alongside in an internet-breaking performance in 2023).

4
Lizzy & the Palm Spotlights Charm And Wisdom On Debut Album Photo
Lizzy & the Palm Spotlights Charm And Wisdom On Debut Album

Unafraid to be heartfelt on the Adam Castilla (The Colourist) produced record, Lizzy and the Palm is an album that smudges the lines of almost anything you could imagine blueprinting on a release. Songs like “Feelings” and “Honest Song” are poignant and harrowing, while “If I Let The Devil” and “Be A Lady” feature multiple mouth-trumpet solos.

More Hot Stories For You

Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'
Orbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut, Known to Fans as 'The Green Album,' in AprilOrbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut, Known to Fans as 'The Green Album,' in April
Billy Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY AwardsBilly Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY Awards
Dean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With River House Artists And Sony Music PublishingDean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With River House Artists And Sony Music Publishing

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HARMONY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD