Liam Gallagher Releases New Single 'Once'

Today, legendary frontman Liam Gallagher unveils yet another new track "Once," from the forthcoming album Why Me? Why Not. The song will also be featured in "As It Was" , the feature-length documentary to be released in the U.S. to coincide with the release of the album. Gallagher rocketed back into the U.K. charts with the first single from the highly anticipated album, Shockwave, inspiring an over-the-top reaction at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Listen to the song below!

An 81-second extract of "Once" soon emerged on YouTube, where it immediately provoked excitement for its full release. "This has the potential to be his best ever song," commented one fan, while the overall tone of the 300+ comments was best summarized by another: "This is hands down the best post-Oasis material I've ever heard."

Now Gallagher shares the official version of "Once," which immediately lives up to such expectations. With Lennon-esque emotion, the drama of Pink Floyd's THE WALL and his super-charged, vexed-yet-vulnerable vocal, it stands tall along his rich catalogue of anthems. Lyrically it's open and unguarded, exploring a life-in-a-lifetime moment that can't ever be replicated.

Gallagher commented, "'Once' is one of the best songs I've ever had the pleasure to be part of, and believe me I've sang on many a great tune. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do".

"Once," "The River" and "Shockwave" are all available as instant downloads for fans who pre-order Why Me? Why Not., from https://store.liamgallagher.com/uk/. Its various formats include a collectible D2C package which compiles a deluxe CD, a sun yellow vinyl album and a one-sided etched 12" which features three deluxe bonus tracks along with a demo recording that's exclusive to this format - all packaged in a hardcover book.

As previously announced, Liam Gallagher has been tapped by The Who to perform on select dates of their North American Moving On! tour this October. Tickets are on sale now, click here. Following the domestic dates, Gallagher has announced a major European tour in support of Why Me? Why Not. The entire U.K. and Ireland dates quickly sold-out, resulting in additional shows in London and Dublin. All tour dates below:

U.S. - Liam Gallagher on tour with The Who:

Wed Oct 09 Chase Center San Francisco, CA

Wed Oct 16 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl/ UCSD San Diego, CA

Sat Oct 19 T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA

Mon Oct 21 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

Fri Oct 11 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

Sun Oct 13 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

Thur Oct 24 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

U.K. / Ireland:

Mon Nov 11 Cardiff, Wales Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

Tue Nov 12 Birmingham, UK Birmingham Arena (SOLD OUT)

Thur Nov 14 Aberdeen, Scotland P&J Live

Fri Nov 15 Glasgow Scotland, The SSE Hydro (SOLD OUT)

Sun Nov 17 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

Mon Nov 18 Sheffield, UK Fly DSA Arena (SOLD OUT)

Wed Nov 20 Manchester, UK MEN Arena (SOLD OUT)

Thur Nov 21 Liverpool, UK M&S Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

Sat Nov 23 Dublin, Ireland 3 Arena (ADDED DATE)

Sun Nov 24 Dublin, Ireland 3 Arena (SOLD OUT)

Tue Nov26 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

Thur Nov 28 London, UK O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

Fri Nov 29 London, UK O2 Arena (ADDED DATE)

Go to https://liamgallagher.com/tour for a full list of international shows.

photo credit: Tom Beard





