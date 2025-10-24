Lewis Capaldi Details 2026 Headlining North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global superstar Lewis Capaldi will be returning stateside on a headlining North American tour set to launch April 15, 2026, at Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center arena, with additional dates at iconic venues including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, among others. The general ticket on sale begins Friday, October 31st at 9 am local time HERE.

Amex Presale Tickets™ for Lewis Capaldi’s Hollywood Bowl show in Los Angeles on May 2, 2026, are available to American Express Card Members now, while supplies last. In June, Capaldi will head across the pond for his biggest ever run of UK and Irish headline shows, many of which are already sold out. View the itinerary below and more info HERE.

Capaldi has also released “Almost,” a post-breakup anthem that will appear on his just-announced Survive EP, set to arrive November 14 via Capitol Records. He debuted the song on his recent 200,000-ticket UK arena tour. Listen to it below.

US 2026 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

- Joy Crookes supporting on all dates

April

Wed, April 15 Philadelphia, Liacouras Center

Thu, April 16 New York, Madison Square Garden

Sat, April 18 Boston, MGM Music Hall

Sun, April 19 Boston, MGM Music Hall

Tue, April 21 Montreal, Bell Centre

Thu, April 23 Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Sat, April 25 Chicago, United Center

Tue, April 28 Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May

Sat, May 2 Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

Sun, May 3 Berkeley, Greek Theatre

Wed, May 6 Vancouver, Rogers Arena

About Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi’s debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, was the biggest selling UK album of 2019 and 2020. In addition to a GRAMMY® nomination for “Song of the Year,” the single “Someone You Loved” won the BRIT Award for “Song of the Year” alongside Capaldi’s “Best New Artist” trophy. The song stands as the UK’s most streamed song of all time and the fourth highest ever streamed song in the world. With Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, he scored his second UK No. 1 album and three UK No. 1 singles, “Pointless,” “Wish You The Best,” and “Forget Me.”

Taking its name from the album’s closing song, the music documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, in partnership with Netflix, BMG, and Pulse Films was the most-watched film on the platform since its release, and was nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Music Film.”

Photo credit: Charlie Sarsfield