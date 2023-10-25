Levels Sign To SharpTone & Share 'Pulse'

Watch the music video for the single now!

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Levels Sign To SharpTone & Share 'Pulse'

SharpTone Records is pleased to welcome Central Arkansas-based quartet Levels — Kolby Carignan [vocals], Jager Felice [guitar], Jacob Hubbard [bass], and Dalton Kennerly [drums] — to its global roster.

To celebrate the news, watch the video for their new single "Pulse" here. Stream the song here.

Since emerging in 2016, Levels have consistently challenged themselves and the culture of heavy music. Following the 2018 release of the self-titled Levels LP, their signature style evolved across fan favorite singles such as "Encapsulate," "Eon," and "Chauvinist," which amassed over 649K Spotify streams and counting.

Along the way, the band performed alongside everyone from VRSTY and Glass Hands to Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, Oceano, and more. The band also powered this rise in D.I.Y. fashion, recording, mixing, and producing the songs and shooting and even editing their own videos.

During 2023, they entered KonKrete Studios with producer Jonathan Dolese to record new music. The musicians channeled inspirations as diverse as Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, The Prodigy, Poppy, and Static-X in addition to jungle, trance, and house.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S. Photo
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S.

New Breed currently manages many top artists from Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Korea and U.S. The partnership will showcase New Breed's amazing roster of international artists and expand their global footprint by including musicians from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and other countries across Asia and Africa.

2
Phoebe Go Releases New Single Something You Were Trying Photo
Phoebe Go Releases New Single 'Something You Were Trying'

Phoebe Go releases a new single and announces 2024 tour dates in her latest update. Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “Something You Were Trying” is the first single from the Melbourne alt/indie artist's debut album.

3
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album Kaien Photo
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'

Featuring production from the likes of Dan Farber (Lizzo, Tkay Maidza, Dragonette), Os Young (Xenia Manasseh, Ray Vaughn), and Sonic Major (Chxrry22, Dreamville, Don Toliver), Kaien’s signature songwriting shines through on each of the record’s 12 tracks, intertwined with “Tell No One” and previous releases “Black Ice'' and “I Lay.”

4
Rocket Share New Single Future Memory Photo
Rocket Share New Single 'Future Memory'

ROCKET has released a new single and music video titled 'Future Memory.' Check out the latest from this talented artist. “Future Memory” opens with interlocking guitar before ripping into a massive chorus, and the charming visual follows the misadventures of a real life rocket.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET