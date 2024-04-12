Letters Sent Home Share Debut album 'Forever Undone'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



German quartet Letters Sent Home have just shared their highly-anticipated debut album Forever Undone via SharpTone Records. The new album – which features previously released tracks “Request Denied”, “Elements”, “i hope i die first.”, “Ignorance” (feat. Dead Lakes), and “Final Battle” – features six new tracks that are ambitious, meaningful, and full of life.

In a statement vocalist Emily Paschke said “‘Forever Undone tells different stories of my life that I’ve never told before, including themes like religious trauma, grooming and the relationship with my mother. It also portrays the hopelessness and helplessness of the younger people."

“This album is deeply personal. Talking about mental health is very important but we have talked about it so much already, we wanted to give other topics a stage now. With this album, we wanted to be as transparent as possible,” continues Paschke. “People always liked the relatability and personality in our songs. We think we have pushed this to an extreme with this album. Musically we knew we needed to add more energy and attitude than before. We think this album perfectly portrays us with all our musical influences and personalities.”

Forever Undone Tracklist

1. Earthquake

2. Request Denied

3. Ignorance (feat. Dead Lakes)

4. Pedestal (feat. Chris Zuehlke)

5. Elements

6. Hysteria

7. Seven

8. Gaslight (feat. ROYALIST)

9. Sadists

10. Final Battle

11. I hope I die first.

Alongside the album release, Letters Sent Home have shared a new music video for “Hysteria” which can be found HERE.

About Letters Sent Home

Across three well-received EPs of “sad, hard music”, German quartet Letters Sent Home have made their name as a band who match infectious melody and huge choruses, with the lyrical depth and heart of people with a lot to say.

Formed while at school in Germany’s northern countryside in 2015, and becoming a serious project a couple of years later following singer Emily Paschke and bassist Lara Ripke’s time studying in North America, Letters Sent Home’s music – an energized mix of pop-punk, alt rock, and emo – has served as a vessel for Emily’s inner turbulence.

“The whole purpose of our music is that I'm talking about my personal trauma, and how you never actually fully heal from stuff that happens to you, but learn to live with it,” says Emily. “You may bear scars, but those scars are never going to fade fully. There's always something you can work on. I feel like you never you're never fully, completely satisfied or happy.”

All of this is set to music that’s as electrified and youthful as Emily’s lyrics are deep. Having primed themselves with their previous work and spending two years perfecting their craft with long-time producer and friend Julian ‘Polar’ Huisel, Letters Sent Home – completed by guitarist Robin Werner and drummer Louis Schramm – is embracing this opportunity and shooting their shot.

Photo Credit: Jana Boese