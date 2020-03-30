Less Win Release Video For New Single 'The Hanging'

Danish post-punks, LESS WIN have released a video for their new single, The Hanging taken from their forthcoming album Given Light, scheduled for released by The Big Oil Recording Company on April 17th.



Dedicated to the death of Australian musician David McComb, The Hanging is a song about repression/self-defeating personality disorder, repulsion, paranoia and claustrophobia - peppered with references to classical history, guns and the weather.



Watch the video below!



It's also the first time drummer, Matthew Moller has taken to vocals within the labs of LESS WIN, whose post-punk sound is fused with no wave, art rock and flamenco in a melting pot of angular guitars, distorted bass-lines and Matthew's hard-hitting, precise and organic drumming. All three band members on Given Light sing with distinctive voices, echoing their respective influences and backgrounds.



Given Light was recorded and mixed over a four-five day session at Black Tornado Studios in Copenhagen in 2016 that also included previous single, Root & Branch.



Pre-order it from here.





