Leonid & Friends Launch Fall 2025 Tour, Unveil 2026 U.S. Dates

Leonid & Friends, the 11-piece tribute to the band Chicago (and more), is launching their Fall 2025 North American tour with a special kickoff aboard the On The Blue Cruise: “Forever Autumn” departing from Boston. The cruise performance sets sail August 22–29 and marks the start of the band’s most extensive tour to date. Tickets are on sale now here.

The coast-to-coast “2025 or 6 to 4” Tour will span over 20 U.S. states (after a spring leg that included Canada) and culminate in Leonid & Friends’ first-ever concerts in Hawaii. Running from late August through mid-November, the fall trek follows their spring tour, during which Leonid & Friends sold out venues nationwide.

Originally formed as a studio project, Leonid & Friends skyrocketed to international fame when their video covers of Chicago songs went viral online. They have since accumulated 1.2 million followers across social media and 300 million+ video views to date. In response to overwhelming demand, Leonid & Friends is also extending their tour into 2026, and has unveiled a first round of 2026 U.S. concert dates.

Fall 2025 Tour Dates:

- Aug 22–29, 2025 – On The Blue Cruise: “Forever Autumn” (Boston to Halifax, Sydney, Saint John, Portland) – OnTheBlueCruise.com

- Sep 1, 2025 – Warner Theatre – Erie, Pa. – Tickets | Meet & Greet

- Sep 3, 2025 – Riviera Theatre – North Tonawanda, N.Y. – SOLD OUT

- Sep 4, 2025 – MGM Northfield Park (Center Stage) – Northfield, Ohio – Tickets

- Sep 5, 2025 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, Mich. – Tickets

- Sep 6, 2025 – Blue Chip Casino – Michigan City, Ind. – Tickets

- Sep 7, 2025 – Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Tickets

- Sep 9, 2025 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Ind. – Tickets

- Sep 11, 2025 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, Ind. – Tickets

- Sep 13, 2025 (Matinee) – Ludlow Garage – Cincinnati, Ohio – Tickets

- Sep 13, 2025 (Evening) – Ludlow Garage – Cincinnati, Ohio – Tickets

- Sep 15, 2025 – The Pageant – St. Louis, Mo. – Tickets

- Sep 16, 2025 – Old National Events Plaza – Evansville, Ind. – Tickets

- Sep 18, 2025 – Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts – Bloomington, Ill. – Tickets

- Sep 19, 2025 – North Shore Center (Alexis & Allen Theater) – Skokie, Ill. – Tickets

- Sep 20, 2025 – Arcada Theatre – St. Charles, Ill. – Tickets

- Sep 21, 2025 – Stefanie H. Weill Center – Sheboygan, Wisc. – Tickets

- Sep 24, 2025 – The Fitzgerald Theater – St. Paul, Minn. – Tickets

- Sep 27, 2025 – Mississippi Moon Bar (Diamond Jo Casino) – Dubuque, Iowa – Tickets

- Sep 29, 2025 – Holland Performing Arts Center (Kiewit Hall) – Omaha, Neb. – Tickets

- Oct 1, 2025 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, Iowa – Tickets

- Oct 3, 2025 – Ameristar Casino (Star Pavilion) – Kansas City, Mo. – Tickets

- Oct 5, 2025 – Live! Event Center (Casino & Hotel) – Bossier City, La. – Tickets

- Oct 7, 2025 – Stafford Centre – Stafford, Texas – Tickets

- Oct 10, 2025 – Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, Texas – Tickets

- Oct 12, 2025 – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, Texas – Tickets

- Oct 15, 2025 – Kiva Auditorium – Albuquerque, N.M. – Tickets

- Oct 17, 2025 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, Co. – Tickets

- Oct 18, 2025 – Pikes Peak Center – Colorado Springs, Co. – Tickets

- Oct 21, 2025 – Salt Lake City, Utah – (Venue TBA – On Sale Soon)

- Oct 23, 2025 – The Moore Theatre – Seattle, Wash. – Tickets

- Oct 24, 2025 – Admiral Theatre – Bremerton, Wash. – Tickets

- Oct 26, 2025 – Elsinore Theatre – Salem, Ore. – Tickets

- Oct 29, 2025 – California Theatre – San Jose, Calif. – Tickets

- Oct 30, 2025 – Gallo Center for the Arts – Modesto, Calif. – Tickets

- Oct 31, 2025 – Crest Theater – Sacramento, Calif. – Tickets

- Nov 2, 2025 – The United Theater (Ace Hotel) – Los Angeles, Calif. – Tickets

- Nov 3, 2025 – The Coach House – San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – Tickets

- Nov 4, 2025 – The Canyon – Agoura Hills, Calif. – Tickets

- Nov 6, 2025 – Orleans Showroom (The Orleans Hotel & Casino) – Las Vegas, Nev. – Tickets

- Nov 8, 2025 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, Ariz. – Tickets

- Nov 9, 2025 – Celebrity Theatre – Phoenix, Ariz. – Tickets

- Nov 11, 2025 – BELLY UP Tavern – Solana Beach, Calif. – Tickets

- Nov 12, 2025 – The Sound (Fairgrounds) – Del Mar, Calif. – Tickets

- Nov 14, 2025 (6:30 PM) – Blue Note Hawaii – Honolulu, Hawaii – Tickets

- Nov 14, 2025 (9:00 PM) – Blue Note Hawaii – Honolulu, Hawaii – Tickets

- Nov 15, 2025 (6:30 PM) – Blue Note Hawaii – Honolulu, Hawaii – Tickets

- Nov 15, 2025 (9:00 PM) – Blue Note Hawaii – Honolulu, Hawaii – Tickets

Newly Announced 2026 Dates:

- Mar 21-28, 2026 ‘70s Rock & Romance Cruise - Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. John’s - JOIN THE WAITLIST

- Mar 28, 2026 – Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Tickets

- Apr 2, 2026 - Circle Square Cultural Center - Ocala, Fla. - COMING SOON

- Apr 3, 2026 - Plaza Live Orlando - Orlando, Fla. - COMING SOON

- Apr 4, 2026 - Maxwell C. KING Center for the Performing Arts - Melbourne, Fla. - COMING SOON

- Apr 6, 2026 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, Fla. - COMING SOON

- Apr 9, 2026 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, Fla. - COMING SOON

- Apr 12, 2026 – Saenger Theatre – Pensacola, Fla. – Tickets

- Apr 14, 2026 - Iron City - Birmingham, Ala. - COMING SOON

- Apr 17, 2026 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, Ga. - Tickets

- Apr 21, 2026 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, S.C. - COMING SOON

- Apr 23, 2026 - The Carolina Theatre - Durham, N.C. - COMING SOON

- Apr 26, 2026 - Belk Theater at Blumenthal PAC - Charlotte, N.C. - COMING SOON

- Apr 28, 2026 - Sandler Center for the Performing Arts - Virginia Beach, Va. - COMING SOON

- Apr 29, 2026 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, Va. - COMING SOON

- May 1, 2026 - The Birchmere (Show 1) - Alexandria, Va. - COMING SOON

- May 2, 2026 - The Birchmere (Show 2) - Alexandria, Va. - COMING SOON

- May 4, 2026 - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille (Show 1) - Warrendale, Pa. - Tickets

- May 5, 2026 - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille (Show 2) - Warrendale, Pa. - Tickets

- May 8, 2026 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, Pa. - COMING SOON

- May 9, 2026 – Penn’s Peak – Jim Thorpe, Pa. – Tickets

- May 10, 2026 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, Pa. - Tickets

- May 14, 2026 – Count Basie Center (Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre) – Red Bank, N.J. – Tickets

- May 15, 2026 – Stamford Palace Theare – Stamford, Ct. – Tickets

- May 16, 2026 – Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts – Tickets

- May 17, 2026 – The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, N.J. – Tickets

About Leonid & Friends:

Leonid & Friends is a globally acclaimed, 11-piece collective known for their recreations of Chicago’s classic songs, as well as performances of other rock, pop, and jazz-fusion hits from the 1970s. Formed by Leonid Vorobyev, a musician and producer, the group features top vocalists and instrumentalists from Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, and beyond – all united by a passion for celebrating this iconic music. With over 300 million video views and multiple sold-out U.S. tours under their belt, Leonid & Friends has earned a reputation as “the world’s greatest Chicago tribute.”

Photo credit: Jason Davis