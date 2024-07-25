Leonelle Releases New Single 'For Me (Say My Name)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging artist Leonelle returns with “For Me (Say My Name)." Playing like a broadcast from the sunken place, the new single adds to an intimate oeuvre that includes playful love songs (“F**kin’ Weird”) and personal anthems (“Human Condition”).

“For Me” finds Leonelle deep in her feelings. Over clean guitar and aqueous drums, she doesn’t mince words: “I’m so damn broken and you don’t give a f**k.” As her desperation deepens, so does the soundtrack (co-produced by Leonelle with Tony Livadas). The bass gets darker, her voice becomes a cascade of stacked notes, and heavy strings swell. Leonelle’s striking vocal interpolation of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” becomes a liferaft in the rising waters.

Leonelle’s latest follows her June release of the evocative music video for “Human Condition,” a song about finding peace, strength, and direction. Time and time again, she demonstrates an undeniable knack for making the incredibly personal feel deeply familiar and universal. “For Me (Say My Name)” follows a run of singles that also includes “How to Be Brave” and “Never Enough.” At the top of the year, Leonelle brought a handful of her stunning songs to a live Barking Owl Session.

