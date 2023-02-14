Leon Thomas & Coco Jones Create A V-Day Remake Of 'Until The End Of Time' For Spotify Singles

Leon Thomas, the singer-songwriter behind some of the biggest albums in the past few years, including Drake's Certified Lover Boy and Ariana Grande's Positions, joins singer Coco Jones.

Coco and Leon started as child stars on Disney and Nickelodeon, respectively, and they have been making waves in R&B with their current singles "ICU" and "Breaking Point." Now, they are collaborating on this exclusive single with a cover of Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé's "Until The End of Time."

This new rendition combines the smooth, full vocals of Leon and Coco to provide a dynamic updated version of Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé's iconic duet. In celebration of Valentine's Day, Leon co-produced the reimagined version of the song along with D Phelps and Freaky Rob.

The rendition is even more of a full-circle moment for Thomas as he co-produced Snoh Aalegra's Spotify Singles version of "Do 4 Love," which was nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

When asked about the remake, Leon had the following to say: "First of all, I want to shout out Coco Jones for delivering a flawless vocal. She along with myself are really part of the next wave of R&B singers who are doing it for the love of the genre! Not to mention, it was such a pleasure to reimagine this classic song by Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake as I've been a fan of the song since it first came out!"

About Leon Thomas

From writing and producing on #1 albums with chart-breaking artists to starring on hit television series, singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Leon Thomas has become a multi-hyphenate talent to watch in the entertainment industry.

He has written and produced with the likes of Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, J. Cole, Rick Ross, and more, and received a GRAMMY Award for writing credits on Babyface and Toni Braxton's 2014 joint album Love, Marriage & Divorce. In 2021, Leon contributed his writing and production skills to Drake's global chart-topping album Certified Lover Boy on "Pipe Down," "Love All" [feat. JAY-Z], and "In the Bible" [feat. Lil Durk and Giveon].

Born in Brooklyn and raised by his vocalist mother, opera-singing grandfather, and stepfather who played guitar for B.B. King, Thomas' musical career began early. He appeared as Young Simba on Broadway's The Lion King at 10 years old, began working with Nickelodeon at 13-most notably starring in Victorious-and later appeared in the HBO series Insecure.

In 2018, Leon released his debut EP Genesis to critical acclaim and earned a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2018 Soul Train Awards. In 2022, the burgeoning artist returned with new music under Ty Dolla $ign's EZMNY Records, a joint venture with Motown Records. Leon's latest singles "Breaking Point," "Love Jones" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] and "X-Rated" [feat. Benny The Butcher] pave the way for his highly anticipated Electric Dusk album.

About Coco Jones

Coco Jones - the 25-year-old multi-hyphenate actor, singer/songwriter who stars on the Peacock hit Bel-Air, recently released her major-label debut EP What I Didn't Tell You with the hit single "ICU."

Coco has been in film and on TV since she was a tween, starting out as a recurring guest on Disney's musical sketch comedy, So Random!, and, in 2012, as the golden-voiced love interest in the network's TV movie, Let It Shine. You also may have seen her on the tiny screen-with millions of social media followers, dedicated to upping representation for proud, talented, dark-skinned Black women.

In 2020, in an act of vulnerability and bravery, Jones decided to respond to a viral tweet asking what had happened with her career via YouTube. She filled fans in on obstacles she'd faced as a dark-skinned Black girl in both the acting and music industry and was met with an outpour of support. "It reignited me dreaming big dreams," Jones says of the endearing online experience. From there, she began speaking positive affirmations, claiming the creative endeavors she longed to sink her teeth into.

Fast-forward to 2023, the multi-faceted Coco Jones, signed to High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings, has at last launched her music career with a brand of R&B as soulful as it is relatable, as diary-honest as it is marked by powerful storytelling.

And though she's young, it's been a long time coming.

Listen to the new cover here: