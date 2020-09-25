Left Field Messiah Announce New Single 'A.M. Moonlight'

'A.M. Moonlight' is the lead single off of their upcoming debut album IN PRAISE OF BOMBAST.

Today, Left Field Messiah announce their new project with the single "A.M. Moonlight," the lead single off of their upcoming debut album, In Praise of Bombast, due out early next year. Left Field Messiah sees Steve Bays (Hot Hot Heat), Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz & The Tantrums), and Erik Janson (formerly Wildling) coming together to create energizing, genre-blending music. Infused with dark funk, indie rock, and soul, "A.M. Moonlight" is the perfect taste of whats to come.

In Praise of Bombast- TRACKLISTING

01. Are You Ready

02.Fuzz Machine

03. A.M. Moonlight

04. Feels Like Summer

05. Hot Knife Hits

06. Classic Feeling

07. Young Libertine

08. Pink Flamingos

09. Golden Love



Left Field Messiah bio:

If you listen for it, a voice reverberates, pleading for spontaneity, more chaos, less thought. For Steve Bays (of Hot Hot Heat), Jeremy Ruzumna (of Fitz & The Tantrums) and Erik Janson (formerly of Wildling), Left Field Messiah is their embrace of their internal calling: a rallying cry to document their impulsive, weird, eclectic and even ugly ideas.Their music teeters between soul and dark funk in one moment, and quickly disintegrates into howling rock on the next. Their song "Fuzz Machine," is perhaps the best example of LFM's ethos, with lines like "everyday I'm awreck, cuz rock is dead" swimming between blown out 80s synth stabs, a brittle nylon guitar sample, and harmonica. In this age of endless distraction, we need to embrace our moments of internal rebellion and find a lane to express it. For Bays, Ruzumna and Janson, Left Field Messiah is that -- their search for a way out.





