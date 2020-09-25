Left Field Messiah Announce New Single 'A.M. Moonlight'
'A.M. Moonlight' is the lead single off of their upcoming debut album IN PRAISE OF BOMBAST.
Today, Left Field Messiah announce their new project with the single "A.M. Moonlight," the lead single off of their upcoming debut album, In Praise of Bombast, due out early next year. Left Field Messiah sees Steve Bays (Hot Hot Heat), Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz & The Tantrums), and Erik Janson (formerly Wildling) coming together to create energizing, genre-blending music. Infused with dark funk, indie rock, and soul, "A.M. Moonlight" is the perfect taste of whats to come.
In Praise of Bombast- TRACKLISTING
01. Are You Ready
02.Fuzz Machine
03. A.M. Moonlight
04. Feels Like Summer
05. Hot Knife Hits
06. Classic Feeling
07. Young Libertine
08. Pink Flamingos
09. Golden Love
Left Field Messiah bio:
If you listen for it, a voice reverberates, pleading for spontaneity, more chaos, less thought. For Steve Bays (of Hot Hot Heat), Jeremy Ruzumna (of Fitz & The Tantrums) and Erik Janson (formerly of Wildling), Left Field Messiah is their embrace of their internal calling: a rallying cry to document their impulsive, weird, eclectic and even ugly ideas.Their music teeters between soul and dark funk in one moment, and quickly disintegrates into howling rock on the next. Their song "Fuzz Machine," is perhaps the best example of LFM's ethos, with lines like "everyday I'm awreck, cuz rock is dead" swimming between blown out 80s synth stabs, a brittle nylon guitar sample, and harmonica. In this age of endless distraction, we need to embrace our moments of internal rebellion and find a lane to express it. For Bays, Ruzumna and Janson, Left Field Messiah is that -- their search for a way out.