Leah Jane Shares New EP Nottingham Drive with Powerful Final Track 'The Fury'

Leah Jane, the soulful voice emerging from Toronto, shares her highly anticipated EP, Nottingham Drive. The final track, “The Fury,” stands out as the only song not released ahead of time as a pre-release single, offering fans a raw and infatuating listening experience. Known for her passionate lyrics and dreamy alt-pop sound, Leah Jane's EP is now available to stream on all major platforms.

"The Fury" delves deep into Leah Jane’s personal struggles with societal expectations. "This song is less about a man and more about what it means to be a 'man.' I was always told I wasn’t assertive or strong enough to succeed. It made me sad to think that I needed to change my softness to get what I wanted. I love this song because it has helped me work through my anger and resentment towards people and industries that make me feel that way," she reveals. The track’s classic piano and guitar slides provide a timeless backdrop to her overall message, making it a standout piece that listeners will resonate with on an emotional level. The track was written by Leah Jane, produced by Selfish Things’ members Alex Biro and Mike Tompa, mixed by Josh Bowman, and mastered by Joao Carvalho.

Nottingham Drive, named after the street where Leah Jane grew up in St. John’s, Newfoundland, is a heartfelt homage to her roots and childhood memories. She talks about the nostalgia she gets from this name, saying "Nottingham Drive was the street where I grew up in St. John’s, and I have nothing but fond memories of that place. I’m grateful for that. I had the chance to write these songs in comforting spaces, surrounded by some of my closest friends, and delve into the stories behind them, creating even more cherished moments.” The EP is flourishing with that sentimental vibe, capturing her childhood years while inviting listeners to reflect on their treasured moments. Leah Jane hopes that her music will resonate with people from all walks of life, much like it did with her younger self.

Leah Jane is a talented musician from St. John’s, Newfoundland, currently based in Toronto, Ontario. Getting her start in entertainment as an actress in roles such as in Lifetime's House of Deadly Lies, she has received recognition for her talents with a nomination for Best Actress at the “Short Stop Film Fest” and the RBC Emerging Musician/Canadian Walk of Fame scholarship in 2019. Her music journey began at a young age with piano lessons, vocal training, and eventually guitar, influenced by her father who gifted her first guitar at 12. Her music is a unique blend of dreamy alt-pop and indie-pop, influenced by artists like Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers, and Kacey Musgraves, as well as from her world as a stage actor in the greater Toronto area. Leah Jane has received acclaim for her empowering messages and soulful music from numerous esteemed outlets, including Ones to Watch, Exclaim! Magazine, GRRRL Music, and CBC’s St. John’s Morning Show.

Leah Jane’s EP Nottingham Drive and the single "The Fury" are now available on all streaming platforms. This EP, a reflection of her personal growth and artistic evolution, promises to hook listeners with its emotional depth and relatable themes. In support of her debut EP release, she will be performing a hometown release show at The Cave in Toronto on September 24th, with Ethansroom & Misty Blue opening. Connect with Leah Jane and stay updated on her latest projects through her Instagram @lemckk and her TikTok @lemckk.

