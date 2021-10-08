Lea Michele Announces New Lullaby Album 'Forever'

Lea Michele has announced the release of her upcoming lullaby album, Forever. The album is slated to be released on November 5.

"Every song that I picked for this album Forever was either a song that I sang during my pregnancy or to my son once he was born," Michele said to People.

"So each one of these songs brings back its own set of memories for me. Whether it was a challenging moment in my pregnancy that music helped me get through or a beautiful moment looking into the eyes of my son for the first time, music has always helped heal me in my life and brought me joy and I hope this album does the same for everyone."

The album will feature "Sweet Child O' Mine", "Here Comes the Sun", "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", "Oh, What a World", "Yellow", "Songbird", "1000 Years", "Lullaby".

Lea Michele is best known for her performance as "Rachel Berry" on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe, Grammy, and SAG award-winning FOX television series Glee. She has been nominated for an Emmy, a SAG Award, and multiple Golden Globes. The GLEE Cast recordings have sold over 10 million singles and garnered over 20 top 40 US Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Lea released her debut album 'Louder' in March of 2014, marketing her step into her career as a solo artist with an incredible vocally-driven record. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea added best-selling author to her resume when she released her first book, "Brunette Ambition", which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year.

Watch the trailer for the new album here: