Laverne Cox, Meghan Trainor, & More Set for Billboard’s Women in Music Event

Global music authority Billboard has announced the return of its highly anticipated Women in Music event, celebrating the groundbreaking women who are shaping the future of music. Hosted by Emmy® nominee, Laverne Cox, the star-studded evening will take place on Saturday, March 29 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, honoring the most influential artists and industry leaders with inspiring performances, awards, and tributes.

This year’s honorees include a diverse range of artists, from iconic veterans to rising stars, all of whom have made significant impacts in the industry and continue to redefine the music world.

K-pop supergroup aespa will be awarded Group of the Year for their groundbreaking achievements in music and international recognition.

Latin music superstar Ángela Aguilar will receive the Breakthrough Award, celebrating her growing impact in both Latin and mainstream music.

Legendary artist Erykah Badu will be recognized with the prestigious Icon Award for her genre-defying career and cultural impact.

3-time, GRAMMY®-nominated superstar GloRilla will be awarded the Powerhouse Award acknowledging her rapid rise in the rap genre and her commanding presence in music

Known for her emotional songwriting and captivating stage presence, GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will receive the Songwriter of the Year Award.

The incomparable JENNIE will receive the Global Force Award, recognizing her exploding global influence as she embarks on a solo career.

Country-pop sensation Megan Moroney will be honored with the Rulebreaker Award, celebrating the emo cowgirl’s bold approach to blending genres.

GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, known for her chart-topping hits and fun-loving energy will be recognized with the Hitmaker Award.

GRAMMY® award-winning R&B artist Muni Long will take home the Rising Star Award, Presented by Honda Stage, after a breakout year.

GRAMMY® nominated South African artist Tyla is set to receive the Impact Award for turbocharging Africa’s global music influence.

“The 2025 Billboard Women in Music event celebrates the incredible women who continue to drive innovation, inspire change, and reshape the future of music,” said Dana Droppo, Chief Brand Officer, Billboard.

“From rising stars to legendary icons, this year's honorees are redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the industry. We’re honored to highlight their outstanding achievements and contributions through unforgettable performances, powerful tributes, and an evening that will truly shine a spotlight on their impact. It’s a privilege to continue Billboard’s tradition of recognizing the women who are pushing the boundaries of music and culture, and we can’t wait to share this incredible night with our global audience,” said Hannah Karp, Editorial Director of Billboard.

Presenters, performers, and the coveted 2025 Billboard Woman of the Year title will be announced in the coming weeks.

A limited quantity of early access tickets are available today at 10:00 a.m. PT with code WIM25 (terms apply). Public on-sale begins February 13 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com. Prices will start at $89.00.

Sponsors for the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event include Official Whisky Partner Crown Royal, HarbourView Equity Partners, Bose, and Honda Stage, presenter of the Rising Star Award.

