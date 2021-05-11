Laurie Berkner Will Perform Concerts for Father's Day

Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner invites everyone to join her at two LIVE Virtual Family Concerts on Father's Day, Sunday, June 20 at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Laurie's concert website: HERE. For double the fun, a family ticket grants admission to one or both livestreams.

"It's hard to believe that our next virtual livestream, on Father's Day, will mark the one-year anniversary of when I started doing these performances!" says Laurie Berkner. "I'm thrilled that we have been able to create such fun experiences for families during this time when I can't tour in person, and that we have reached so many fans who might not otherwise get to see me live. It's also exciting to watch as families keep coming back, concert after concert! I'm really honored to be sharing live music with so many people."

The Laurie Berkner Band's keyboard player, Susie Lampert, will be a special guest at this show, and other band members will also pop by. Laurie hopes everyone will join in the festive family spirit and sing and dance along.

Laurie Berkner's virtual family concerts are full-length, visually-enriched, interactive experiences, so kids might see images of marching dinosaurs during "We Are The Dinosaurs" or Victor and Freddie during "Victor Vito." Kids and grownups alike are encouraged to share their thoughts and ideas with Laurie in a live chat throughout each show.

Laurie will perform songs about the joys of family, like "I Love You Daddy" and "My Family," along with an array of her greatest hits, including "Victor Vito," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," "Pig On Her Head," "Rocketship Run," "Chipmunk At The Gas Pump," "Moon Moon Moon," and more. Laurie will also perform songs from her new album, Let's Go!.

"Father's Day is a great time to honor not only dads, but also all the 'superstar' parents and caregivers in our lives," says Laurie Berkner. "Why not cut out and decorate a star to use during the show, and wear something special that makes the day feel like a celebration? Kids can choose an instrument like a shaky egg or tambourine to play along with the music, and, to add to the fun, pick out a stuffed animal to 'wear' during my 'Pig On Her Head' song. Of course, having some special snacks on hand that the whole family loves would be great, too! We'll post ideas on our website and social media to make it easy."

A fun-filled virtual lobby will feature pre-show music and videos, assorted games, and a star-decorating activity. For those who'd like to spend a few minutes chatting one-on-one in a video call with Laurie after the show, special Meet-and-Greet tickets are available.

One of the most popular children's entertainers in the U.S., Laurie Berkner has filled countless venues nationwide with adoring fans. With an average of more than 12 million monthly streams and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide. The first artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., Laurie Berkner was featured in nearly all the episodes of the channel's Jack's Big Music Show. Laurie recently created her own Audible Original Series titled Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen and will soon begin production on a second season. She has released fourteen bestselling, award-winning albums, including her most recent, Let's Go! Laurie has authored a number of picture books based on her songs, the most recent of which were published by Simon & Schuster. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals produced by New York City Children's Theater. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Time Magazine lauded Laurie as "a kind of sippy-cup Sheryl Crow ... Berkner inhabits a kid's curious perspective in her lyrics and pens folk-pop melodies that bear repeated -- very repeated -- listenings." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."

Photo Credit: Jayme Thornton