Lauren Waller Goes The Distance On New Single

Lauren's artist arc has been profound. She's journeyed from shackling shyness as a teen, stealthily writing songs, singing, and performing in private, unbeknownst to her family, to morphing into an indie pop siren with a sleek and sensual pop sensibility. Her latest EP is the high watermark release, no names here, a stunning collection of cinematic pop songs.

"It's been sort of shocking how much I've changed once I started writing my own music. It helped me discover who I am as a performer and as a person," Lauren shares.

The Los Angeles-based artist bridges the divide between 1980s dark wave and modern electro-textured indie pop. Her aesthetic also encompasses the jagged artiness of alternative rock, embers of the smoldering expressiveness of R&B, the confessional and poetic intimacy of the singer-songwriter idiom, and the thrilling satisfaction of modern pop. Her soulful pop has earned her favorable comparisons to Lorde, Regina Spektor, Sara Bareilles, Adele, and Ingrid Michaelson. To date, Lauren has released two EPs, and garnered press accolades from New Music Express, Young Hollywood, A&R Worldwide, Music Existence, Coming Up Magazine, The Spotlight, All Access Music, and Broadway World, among other outlets. Select performance highlights from Lauren's resume include performing on RTE, Ireland's National Television, at the International Rose of Tralee Festival, and appearances at the iconic Viper Room and the esteemed tastemaking club The Hotel Café.

Lauren grew up in a supportive creative environment. Her father was a hobbyist rock musician with an actively gigging band, but Lauren was fiercely private about her music, exploring it outside the house and clandestinely in her room. At 17, however, Lauren made this private journey public and began performing with her father's band, opening for established artists such as Helen Reddy, the Fixx, and Berlin, feat Terri Nunn. A year later, Lauren went from performing cover songs to penning the original material that would appear on her debut EP. She continued to write music while attending Pepperdine University where she explored her range of artistic talents, studying stage-management and working on numerous plays.

Lauren Waller's latest single "Quicksand" is out now.

https://www.facebook.com/lwallermusic/





