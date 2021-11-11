Lauren Teel Releases New Song 'Why I Stand'

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Lauren Teel is honoring those who've served with her new single "Why I Stand," released everywhere now.

"I wrote this song about all the reasons why I stand for the flag. I know different people have different reasons whether they do or don't stand for the flag, but I still stand and this song explains my reasons why," explains Lauren. "I hope people take away what it really means to serve your country and all the sacrifices the men and women in the military and armed forces make every day to protect us."

You can watch the lyric video below:

With her never-ending passion for music and her unbreakable bond with the arts, Teel has made a place for herself in the music industry. Since moving to Tennessee, Lauren has released many singles, an EP project, and is currently working on releasing her first album.

You can find out more about Lauren Teel by following her on all social media platforms and at her website www.laurenteel.com.