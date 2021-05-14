Lauren Sanderson Releases New Single 'QUEEN BEE'

Rising independent artist Lauren Sanderson has unveiled her brand-new music video for recent single "QUEEN BEE." The newest single is as catchy as ever and, paired with an equally fun and laid-back music video, is practically begging to be sung at the top of your lungs.

"I don't know who needs to hear this but not everyone and everything deserves your time & energy," Sanderson shares with today's release.

Fans can stream "QUEEN BEE" here and watch the music video, directed by Erik Rojas, below.

The newest single follows the release of "Hi.," a genre-bending track that Sanderson used to ring in her newest era. The single was added to playlists like Apple Music's New in Pop, Spotify's Indie Pop and Alone Again, NPR and Vevo's New Music Friday, Shazam's Best of the Week and more and praised by press including Ones To Watch, MTV, Gay Times, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine and Atwood Magazine. Fans can watch the music video for "Hi." here and stream the song here.

While her acclaimed 2020 debut full-length, Midwest Kids Can Make It Big, was brimming with wide-eyed wonder, the LA-via-Indiana singer/songwriter is kicking her way into this new era of her career. MTV, Billboard, Zane Lowe's Beats 1, Alternative Press and Spotify's New Music Friday have all signed on in support of her swirling, intoxicating blend of rock, pop, hip-hop and R&B - cut with the same charisma that created die-hard supporters, showing up for her shows 12 hours early and getting tattoos with her lyrics on them. Sanderson has been inspiring people since she started putting her songs on Soundcloud and even did a TED Talk at the age of 19.

"I see myself as a channel," Sanderson declares. "When people feel my energy, or hear my lyrics, I want them to feel empowered and use that inspiration to create the life they want to live. To see someone who came from self-belief and know they can do the exact same for themselves. That's all I really want."

Be sure to stay tuned to Lauren Sanderson's socials for more information soon.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn