Laurel Taylor Releases Touching New Single 'Mama Prayed' In Honor Of Mother's Day

The song was written by Laurel along with Kay Speight and Phoebe Scott.

Newcomer Laurel Taylor has released a new single, "Mama Prayed," to celebrate her own mother and mothers across the globe during Mother's Day.

LISTEN to "Mama Prayed" here.

The song was written by Laurel along with Kay Speight and Phoebe Scott.

Kicking off 2023, Laurel released her acoustic grit track "Old House," which The Nash News described as bringing "reflection and emotion" with her authentic voice. Most recently, Laurel released her pop-country-focused track "Hear The Thunder."

You can learn more about Laurel Taylor by visiting her website.



