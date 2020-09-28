Laura Jinn Announces Debut EP, Shares Lead Single 'Sick'

"Sick" Via Northern Transmissions, 'Sick!' EP Out This November

Last Friday, Brooklyn-based artist/producer Laura Jinn announced her debut EP, Sick!, and shared her lead single "Sick" via Northern Transmissions.

Set to a cacophony of cackles, coughs & sneezes, "Sick" is a feverish girl's plea for love and affection, even if she's twisted. The deranged love song plays on the ironic dichotomy behind the word "sick": unwell, but also awesome. With Jinn's bratty delivery over dominant 808s and synths, "Sick" coerces the listener into a mania that fizzles and pops.

Laura Jinn's debut 5-track EP, Sick!, is 15 minutes of maniacal electro goth pop chaos. Jinn made the demos in 2019 while sifting through memories of a turbulent few years to write songs that unearth a hilarity in paranoia, claustrophobia and obsession. The EP is centrally preoccupied with sickness: who has it, and who decides what it is? What would it feel like to embrace your sickness, to accept it totally and to luxuriate in it?

Once the pandemic began, such attitudes towards sickness became harder to hold. Jinn produced the final versions of the tracks while quarantining in Brooklyn with co-producer Tatum Gale. They poured themselves into the music while grappling with bigger issues: the devastation happening around them, their fear for themselves, and the privilege that kept them safe.

The final product was a set of songs that retained their humor with a darker, more desperate edge. Bitcrushed synths, sudden drops and cut-off screams embody the fury and fear that circulate in Jinn's world, even as her light, teasing vocals suggest bratty confidence. Simultaneously all messed up, wildly unkempt and tautly held together, Jinn's EP sparkles with gruesome implications. She might not be sick, but she certainly isn't well.

