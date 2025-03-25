Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes Releasing New Album 'Adventure Club'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laura Jane Grace will release Adventure Club from Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes on Friday, July 18. The 12-song collection explores the archetypical hero’s journey tropes from classic Greek mythology: love, war, trust, betrayal, virtue & vice, iced coffee drinks — it’s all there, and so is the fun!

Featuring the help of Grace’s wife and collaborator Paris Campbell Grace (vocals) and Athens, Greece-based musicians Jacopo “Jack” Fokas (bass) and Orestis Lagadinos (drums), Adventure Club is the product of a month-long, life-changing trip and songwriting retreat in Greece that came by way of a Fellowship grant through the Onassis Foundation that provided Grace with the inspiration to create some of the best punk she’s ever made.

Like classic power-pop propelled by Oi!’s revolutionary oomph, Grace’s new single, “Mine Me Mine”, lambastes endless capitalist avarice, or how it is used to manufacture suffering for others.

Additionally, Grace will be making numerous North American appearances this spring and summer with Murder By Death, Alex Lahey, PET NEEDS and Rodeo Boys in select markets starting next week. Tickets for all shows are on sale via Grace’s website HERE, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

Adventure Club is frequently a record about learning to take up space, about feeling free to be yourself as the bulls of our ahistoric moment mounts. Protest songs and personal tunes have never been a binary for Grace, and she delivers some of her most profound — and, yes, playful — work ever at that particular intersection here. But the most prominent thread through Adventure Club’s dozen tracks is one of evolution, of letting yourself become something new.

Tour Dates

APRIL

01 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway *

02 — Des Moines, IA — xBk Live *

04 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre *

05 — Denver, CO — Meow Wolf * (SOLD OUT)

06 — Colorado Springs, CO — The Black Sheep *

08 — Santa Fe, NM — Meow Wolf *

09 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom *

11 — San Diego, CA — Music Box *

12 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy & Harriet's *

13 — Los Angeles, CA — Teragram Ballroom *

15 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Music Hall *

16 — Felton, CA — Felton Music Hall *

18 — Berkeley, CA — Cornerstone Berkeley *

19 — Petaluma, CA — Mystic Theatre *

21 — Bend, OR — The Domino Room *

22 — Portland, OR — Holocene * (SOLD OUT)

23 — Bellingham, WA — Wild Buffalo *

24 — Seattle, WA — Neumos *

25 — Spokane, WA — District Bar *

27 — Billings, MT — Pub Station *

29 — Sioux Falls, SD — Icon Lounge *

30 — Saint Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall * (SOLD OUT)

MAY

21 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theater ~

22 — Oklahoma City, OK — Beer City Music Hall ~

25 — Las Vegas, NV — Punk Rock Bowling



JUNE

19 — Newport, KY — Southgate House ^

20 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew's Hall ^

21 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall ^

22 — Montreal, QC — Le Studio TD ^

23 — Woodstock, NY — Bearsville Theater ^

25 — Norwalk CT — District Music Hall ^

26 — Portland, ME — State Theatre ^

27 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club ^

28 — Brooklyn, NY — Warsaw ^

29 — Asbury Park, NJ — Asbury Lanes ^



JULY

01 — Cleveland Heights, OH — Grog Shop ^ (SOLD OUT)

02 — Cleveland Heights, OH — Grog Shop ^ (SOLD OUT)

05 — Pelham, TN — The Caverns ^ (SOLD OUT)

10 — Baltimore, MD — Union Craft Brewing ^

11 — Washington, DC — Black Cat ^

12 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer ^

13 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls ^

15 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Pyramid Scheme ^ (SOLD OUT)

16 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall ^

17 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall ^

18 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee ^

19 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue ^

20 — Maquoketa, IA — Codfish Hollow Barnstormers ^ (SOLD OUT)

21 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall ^ (SOLD OUT)



AUGUST

21 — Denver, CO — Gothic Theatre ^

22 — Denver, CO — Gothic Theatre ^



* — w/ Alex Lahey, Rodeo Boys

~ — w/ PET NEEDS

^ — supporting Murder By Death

Photo Credit: Pinelopi Gerasimou

