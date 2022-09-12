Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Laura Cox Announces New Album 'Head Above Water'

Cox will drop her next album Head Above Water on January 20 via earMUSIC.

Sep. 12, 2022  

After stepping into the spotlight with cover versions of blues and rock classics on YouTube, totaling 500,000 subscribers and 105 million views, Laura Cox has become the guitarist and singer with the most views in the French and international rock scene.

Cox's internet visibility was followed by a great acclaim by critics and rock fans for her own music, especially for Burning Bright (2019), her second album and the first to be released internationally by earMUSIC in collaboration with French label Verycords.

The album contains 11 great rock songs bursting with energy and great personality. Recorded at ICP Studios in Brussels by Erwin Autrique, it was mastered by multiple GRAMMY-winner Ted Jensen (Eagles, Norah Jones, Green Day).

After the release of her previous album, Cox played at some of the biggest European festivals last year (Hellfest, Pol'and'Rock, Rock Palast), she interviewed the legendary Scorpions for ARTE, and she had the honor to have a documentary about her quick rise in the rock scene, produced by German TV station WDR for the historical show Rockpalast.

Listen to the new single here:

