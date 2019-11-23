Latin Rapper Shepherd Shares Spanish Remix to Hit Song 'Gametime'

Today, Miami based rapper Shepherd debuts a Spanish remix to his motivational crowd-rocking anthem "Gametime." The hard-hitting inspirational hit song had major success with its original and official remix, earning over 6 Million Plays on Spotify and a special guest verse on the remix by NBA legend and cultural icon Shaquille O'Neal. Check out the brand new Latin-trap flavored remix below.

"It's been an amazing experience having so much support from the fans, about to land over 7 million plays and leaving marks in the NFL, NBA and national gym franchises is a dream. Being a child of an immigrant and being raised to represent my Hispanic heritage proudly, I have been paying attention to all the countless messages, emails, mentions and I realize I had to do something unique. This Latin remix is a thank you to the fans, a step closer to my roots and an expression of my truest self. I love being able to talk about my people and our love for Latin trap," explains Shepherd.

"This remix means so much more than a song...it's the continuance of what's already been part of my life. At age 14, I made my first song, inspired by my Spanish rapping cousin and the whole record was Spanish. This was a great opportunity to circle back to those early years and represent for my people."

"Gametime" is already familiar to audiences across the country with plays at official NFL, NBA and NHL arenas and on playlists at multiple national gym facilities including Golds Gym, LA Fitness and Planet Fitness. The song is featured on the mega-popular Spotify playlist BEAST MODE and has helped lead Shepherd to over 250 Thousand Monthly Listeners on the platform.

Listen to "Gametime" here:





