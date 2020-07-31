Latin Artist Behind 'Despacito' Announces Multilingual Album Out This Fall

Today, Erika Ender - the prolific Panamanian singer-songwriter, producer, composer and philanthropist best known for co-writing the massive global hit "Despacito" and more - announces her new album MP3 - 45, her debut album for BMG out November 13th. MP3 - 45 is a multilingual concept album that pays tribute to the music of Erika's past while charging head-first into the sounds of her future, celebrating the dichotomy of a modern woman who both honors tradition and embraces change. Each song on the album will be presented through a series of music videos that illustrate moments of Erika's lived experiences - her own stories turned into sonic and visual episodes.

To kick off today's announcement, Ender shares a new song in both its Spanish and English versions: "Darnos un Dia" ("Day Off"). The song swings through horns and acoustic guitar towards an unshakable chant, encouraging listeners to get out of their routines and enjoy life however they can.

Listen to "Darnos un Dia" / "Day Off": https://ErikaEnder.lnk.to/DarnosUnDiaPR

Alongside GRAMMY-winning producer Moogie Canazio, Ender recorded MP3-45throughout 2019 and 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles and Miami. The MP3 songs consist of six new originals, while 45, representing "the old Erika," features three covers of vinyl favorites from her childhood: Julio Iglesias' "Abrázame," Gal Costa's "Só Louco," and Nat King Cole's "When I Fall In Love." It's her biggest and boldest release yet, comprised of songs sung in English, Portuguese, and Spanish and shining a light on every side of this modern legend.

"The title is a reflection of who I really am," says Ender. "I'm a modern independent woman who thinks outside of the box, but I was born and raised in a multicultural family. My inner values are old school. My ethics are very classic in terms of morals. This is a business of emotions for me. So, I always try to imprint a message upon my music and lyrics. Now is the moment for me to do whatever I feel like. I'm not just focusing on one genre or one language. I'm mixing all that I am."

Erika will host a Reddit AMA this afternoon at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT to discuss the new album and "Darnos Un Dia" / "Day Off." Tune in and ask questions here: https://www.reddit.com/r/Music/

Erika Ender has broken innumerable records throughout her 28-year decorated career. She has written or co-written more than 40 chart-topping singles, and more than 200 albums have been released with her songs on them. She is the only Latina ever to be nominated to a major category at the GRAMMYs and the only one to earn a #1 song on Billboard's Hot 100. She has won multiple Latin GRAMMY awards, and she is the youngest person ever to be inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her songs have been recorded by Justin Bieber, Akon, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, Chayanne, Gloria Trevi, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Prince Royce, and Ha-Ash among others.

