Larry Jay Releases New Country Single 'Unscrew It'

Today, September 14th, 2021 the prolific artist adds to his catalog which includes 3 #1 international iTunes hits, amassing more than 200K spotify streams.

A #1 international iTunes singer-songwriter, California-based artist Larry Jay has garnered a reputation as a sonic powerhouse in the country-pop scene. His latest single, 'Unscrew It', encapsulates exactly why, with his signature vocal palette and feel-good lyricism adding yet another beautifully curated track to his increasingly impressive catalog.

'Unscrew It' is the next installment in Larry Jay's Award-winning Americana-tinged, sun-drenched music.

Watch the lyric video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8eHv8MFAsw.

To see Larry Jay perform his latest single, as well as others from his collection that have now accumulated hundreds of thousands of online streams, tune into his performance from Nashville with Centerstage Magazine, which will take place on September 14th at https://www.facebook.com/centerstagemag/.

Fans can also hear Larry Jay weekly via Livestream on his facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/larryjaymusic/.

ABOUT LARRY JAY: A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music. Larry Jay is a 2021 Josie Music Awards nominee.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=xa-Ayw91S1mV9Ut03NLE6A

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/larryjaymusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/larryjay_music/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lwdc123?lang=en

Website: https://www.larryjaymusic.com/