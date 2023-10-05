Larkin Poe Share 'An Acoustic Companion EP'

The EP features stripped-down versions of four fan favorites and is available on all US and UK DSPs and streaming services.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Larkin Poe – the GRAMMY® Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – are thrilled to share their new EP An Acoustic Companion, featuring stripped-down versions of four fan favorites and is available on all US and UK DSPs and streaming services via their own Tricki-Woo Records today.

“In our world, almost all of our songs start out ‘acoustic,’” says Rebecca, “with quiet beginnings at the kitchen table on an acoustic guitar. In recording ‘An Acoustic Companion’ we really enjoyed stripping a handful of our songs back down to their roots and we hope folks will enjoy getting an earful of these songs as they originally came into being.

“From the jump, ‘Bad Spell’ was intended to be a big, bad, swaggy rock song,” adds Megan, “but we’ve found that there’s nothing more creatively freeing than challenging and burning down one’s own preconceived notions. We did just that in re-envisioning the arrangement for ‘Bad Spell’ and letting it bloom into new life.”

An Acoustic Companion will be available on limited edition 7” vinyl available through pre-order via the band’s online store.  

Larkin Poe has been hailed as one of hardest working live acts on the road today, and on the heels of their epic North American tour which featured festival appearances, as well as sold-out dates alongside Blackberry Smoke, Larkin Poe are ready to kick off their biggest EU/UK headline tour to date.

The EU/UK tour kicks off on October 6 at Trondheim, Norway’s Tapperiet Trondheim, followed by eagerly awaited shows in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, and Spain. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit Click Here.

LARKIN POE - BLOOD HARMONY TOUR 2023

OCTOBER

6 – Trondheim, Norway – Tapperiet 

7 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall †

8 – Stockholm, Sweden – Münchenbryggeriet †

10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio †

11 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36 †

12 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique †

14 – Rouen, France – Le 106 †

15 – Paris, France – L’Olympia †

17 – Bristol, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Bristol †

18 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Glasgow †

20 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Albert Hall †

21 – London, United Kingdom – Roundhouse †

23 – Cologne, Germany – E–Werk †

24 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg †

25 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie Artefact †

27 – Villeurbanne, France – Transbordeur †

28 – Zürich, Switzerland – Volkshaus †

30 – Munich, Germany – Circus Krone †

31 – Karlín, Czech Republic – Forum Karlín †

NOVEMBER

1 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt †

3 – Wien, Austria – Brauerei Ottakringer †

4 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique †

6 – Ramonville-St-Agne, France – Le Bikini †

7 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz †

8 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Riviera †

24 – Atlanta, GA – Coca–Cola Roxy ^ (SOLD OUT)

APRIL 2024

18-21 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Pink Moon 2024 *

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guests The Sheepdogs

Photo Credit: Sam Frawley




2023 Regional Awards


