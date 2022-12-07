Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lana Del Rey Shares 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd' Single Ahead of Album Release

Lana Del Rey Shares 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd' Single Ahead of Album Release

The new album will be released March 10.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Lana Del Rey has released the title track from her upcoming album, "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd." The full album will be released on March 10, 2023.

The album was written Del Rey by Mike Hermosa and produced by Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. It will feautre collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

Purchase the album on CD, vinyl, and cassette here.

Just over a year ago, Del Rey released her last album "Blue Banisters," which came just months after the release of Del Rey's seventh studio album, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club".

Del Rey started songwriting at the age of 18 and signed her first recording contract with 5 Points Records in 2007, releasing her first digital album Lana Del Ray in January 2010. Del Rey bought herself out of the contract with 5 Points Records in April 2010.

She signed a joint contract with Interscope, Polydor, and Stranger Records in July 2011. Del Rey released her second studio album Born to Die in January 2012. It debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012.

Listen to the new single here:



Richard Lynch to Celebrate Four Decades Of Music With January 2023 Album Release Photo
Richard Lynch to Celebrate Four Decades Of Music With January 2023 Album Release
On January 20th, 2023, Richard Lynch will release his latest collection of original songs. 'Radio Friend' contains 12 songs, including the title cut that reached the UK iTunes Top 5.
Emily King Releases New Single This Year Photo
Emily King Releases New Single 'This Year'
'This Year' follows Emily’s three GRAMMY nominations for her album ‘Scenery’ and follow-up single “See Me.” “This Year” was written by King and her longtime collaborator/recording partner Jeremy Most. The song was produced by Most and mixed by Tom Elmhirst (Frank Ocean, Adele, Jamie XX). Watch the new lyric video now!
The Weeknd to Release Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) From AVATAR Photo
The Weeknd to Release 'Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' From AVATAR
Written by The Weeknd and Produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen, the track speaks to the epic scope, breathtaking action, and thrilling drama of the film itself. The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will also feature an original score from GRAMMY® Award-winning composer Simon Franglen.
Ladytron Release New Single Faces Photo
Ladytron Release New Single 'Faces'
“Faces” also follows Ladytron’s announcement of West Coast U.S. tour dates in Spring 2023, where the band will take the stage in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco in support of their forthcoming LP, ‘Time’s Arrow’. These will follow a run of previously-announced UK dates in March 2023 in Glasgow, Liverpool, and London.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
December 6, 2022

Three generations of one family sat down to discuss the influence that the Lion King has had on them in a new Good Morning America segment. After they discussed their mutual love of the show, they were greeted by Broadway's Mufasa, L. Steven Taylor, who surprised them tickets to the show that night. Watch the new video now!
Monica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban MainstreamMonica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban Mainstream
December 6, 2022

'Friends' was originally released July 15th with the stunning music video directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX) and choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA). It follows The Neptunes produced 'Trenches ft. Lil Baby' - the title track of Monica's highly anticipated new album Trenches, her ninth studio LP
Moore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOWMoore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOW
December 6, 2022

Rising just turned 18 yo producer, songwriter, composer, and DJ Moore Kismet (they/them) brings their 2022 headline tour UNIVERSE: A CELEBRATION OF GROWTH to NYC for their first New York City headline show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY this Saturday December 10th. Check out the next tour dates now!
Terry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of FameTerry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame
December 6, 2022

Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his NFL career, transitioned into sports broadcasting shortly after his retirement as an NFL Hall of Famer. He has served as co-host and analyst for FOX’s top-rated “FOX NFL Sunday” since its inception in 1994, a role that has earned him Sports Emmy Awards.
AMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announces Winter-Spring Season on PBSAMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announces Winter-Spring Season on PBS
December 6, 2022

In addition to its broadcast and streaming premieres, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE will continue its series of monthly online events, Past Forward: Conversations with American Experience, in 2023. These events feature discussions with historians, authors and journalists and explore film-inspired themes and issues each month through the lens of the present.
share