Lake Street Dive Releases 'Making Do' Single & Video

"Lake Street Dive"'s new song "Making Do" and video debuts today.

"'Making Do' is about the world that future generations are inheriting. We are all concerned about what is happening to our planet, so the song explores what arises when we consider both our role in it and our responsibility to address it. Hopefully it comes through as a rallying cry to do the best you can with what you have." - Lake Street Dive

The entire video features clips from fans and a cameo by Massachusetts

Senator Ed Markey, co-sponsor of the Green New Deal. Introduced by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Senator Markey, The Green New Deal is a congressional resolution that lays out a grand plan for tackling climate change.

Watch the video here:

