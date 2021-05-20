Lake Street Dive Performs 'Same Old News' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Last night, Lake Street Dive performed the song "Same Old News" from their new album Obviously on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Watch/share the performance below. The band has also appeared on the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions," while their "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" premiered on NPR Music in late April.

In support of Obviously, the band is set to perform around the U.S this summer, including headlining performances at New York City's SummerStage, Chicago's Ravinia Festival and Denver's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

In addition, the group will livestream their performances at Beak & Skiff Orchards in upstate New York on June 5 and 6 as well as their two-night runs at New Haven's Westville Music Bowl on June 10 and 11. Fans can purchase access to the livestreams HERE. See below for the full tour schedule.

Obviously debuted at #5 on Billboard's Top Albums chart while also delivering career best chart peaks at #1 on Americana/Folk, #2 on Current Rock Albums and #2 on Current Alternative Albums charts. In addition, lead single "Hypotheticals" is currently in the Top 10 at AAA, Non-Commercial and Americana radio. The track soared to #2 on the AAA chart and topped both the Non-Commercial and Americana Radio Singles Chart, all marking career highs for the band.