La Femme 'Paradigmes' LP Out Today

Acclaimed French psych-rock band La Femme's new LP, Paradigmes, is out now via Disque Pointu/IDOL; listen HERE and watch a special video for "Foutre le Bordel" below, which gathers footage from over 500 live shows around the world.

Sound Opinions notes that "every song is a different sonic voyage;" listen to the full review HERE. Flaunt raves that La Femme is "one of our favorite bands in the world," while Cool Hunting praises the title track's "full of larger-than-life horns, celebratory melodies and an ear-worm chorus." La Femme has also been featured in NPR Music's New Music Friday Playlist and as KCRW's Today Top Tune.

The group's highly anticipated third album features previously released tracks "Paradigme," "Cool Colorado," "Disconnexion," "Foutre le bordel," "Le Jardin" and "Le Sang De Mon Prochain."

Paris-based La Femme was established in 2010 by Sacha Got and Marlon Magnée, releasing three EPs together ahead of their critically acclaimed debut LP Psycho Tropical Berlin (2013) which earned them the highly coveted Victoires de la Musique award. A second LP, Mystère, was released in 2016 and, along with its predecessor, is certified Gold in France. La Femme has toured extensively in the U.S., embarking on a nationwide DIY tour even before releasing their first album and going on to play festivals including Austin City Limits, Desert Daze, Voodoo Fest, Austin Psych Fest and more. Internationally, they have played major festivals including Glastonbury, Sziget and Music Wins. "Geography must be important to us because of the fact we travelled quite a lot over the last few years, and different places brought different inspiration to us," the band explains. "We like the folklore of places and what comes out of them."

Watch here:

Photo Credit: Oriane Robaldo