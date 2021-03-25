LOONY & Mick Jenkins Share New Single 'royal flush'

Toronto-based neo-soul talent LOONY releases her latest single 'royal flush' featuring Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins. Out today, the track will feature on LOONY's forthcoming third EP soft thing due out in June.

The first guest feature attached to LOONY's own releases, 'royal flush' is about that period of time when you're feeling someone, and you're pretty sure they're feeling you too. A refreshing slice of melodic R&B with notes of jazz, LOONY's voice dances with the bouncy, KAYTRANADA-esque groove while Mick brings his trademark flow to add a fresh dimension.

LOONY explains - "'royal flush' is the stage before 'be cool'. You know that period of time when you're feeling someone, and you're pretty sure they're feeling you too? It's like, I feel like we both have a winning hand here and if we play it, the world could be ours, but we're both not ready yet. There's also an element of okay great, if you're not ready to do it yet with your chest, with your whole heart, it's best that we don't start this brand-new thing yet. Don't play face down with me. When you're serious, you'll show me, and it'll be great."

The collaboration was a no-brainer and one which Mick Jenkins jumped on straight away. Literally minutes after hearing it, he agreed to put down a verse and within a few days, 'royal flush' was perfected. Speaking about the track, Mick Jenkins says - "I play poker regularly so as soon as I saw the title I went for it. It was a fun verse to write. I love conceptually tying in one metaphor and being able to litter it all through the verse."

Born and raised in Scarborough, Toronto, LOONY beautifully melds jazz, gospel, hip-hop and R&B to create a melodious alchemy that feels as organic as it is luscious. Leaning into themes of love & relationships over a slick, soul-tinged backdrop, 'royal flush' follows the success of her January single 'raw' and 'be cool', with all three set to feature on her forthcoming EP. A Sir Elton John and Ebro Darden approved artist, LOONY and her two closest collaborators Adam Pondang and Akeel Henry (Noah "40" Shebib apprentice), worked with Grammy-nominated producer Jordon Manswell (Daniel Caesar, DVSN) and Kevin Ekofo (Wizkid) to bring her sound to life.

Continuing on her trajectory, 'soft thing' once again shows LOONY's range and abilities as a rising artist, gearing fans up to her forthcoming debut project.

