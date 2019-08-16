LISTEN to the NEW Album From FRIENDLY FIRES: 'Inflorescent' Out August 16

Today sees the release of Inflorescent, the long awaited and highly-anticipated third album from Friendly Fires. Next month will see the band's return to the U.S. for shows inBrooklyn, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. All tour dates are listed below.

Arriving eight years after their last album, Inflorescent is the sound of a band rejuvenated and reborn. Featuring the band's recent incredible run of singles "Silhouettes", 'Love Like Waves" and "Heaven Let Me In", it's a reminder of exactly why Friendly Fires are one of the UK's best loved bands.

The hiatus had left some to question whether we'd ever see another full length Friendly Fires record but once the three band members - Ed Macfarlane, Edd Gibson and Jack Savidge, friends since the age of eleven - reconvened in Macfarlane's parents' St Albans garage (the scene of much of their early recorded output) at the tail end of 2017, things were never really in doubt. Arriving with just three scrawled words ("Love. Like. Waves") as a starting point, they soon emerged with a finished song as fresh and vital as anything they'd done before,

Alongside producers / co-producers Mark Ralph, James Ford and Disclosure, Friendly Fires have spent the last eighteen months making a record in a variety of London studios that stands tall among their previous albums; the Brit Awards and Mercury Prize-nominated Friendly Fires and its acclaimed follow up, Pala. In fact, it may well go down as their best yet. If their previous records summoned a feeling of yearning and hazy escapism, Inflorescent is much more direct, in part inspired - lyrically at least - by reconnecting with the hardcore records they'd bonded over as teenagers. Equally informed by experiencing the here and now, by hanging out and dancing in clubs together as a trio again, it's a record very much about living in the present; about not being afraid, seizing the moment, casting aside doubts and pursuing the things you love.

Inflorescent is available in various physical formats including CD, standard vinyl LP, violet vinyl LP, deluxe clear vinyl LP with lenticular sleeve and cassette. It is available HERE. Listen to it below.

Inflorescent Track List:

1. Can't Wait Forever

2. Heaven Let Me In

3. Silhouettes

4. Offline

5. Sleeptalking

6. Kiss And Rewind

7. Love Like Waves

8. Lack Of Love

9. Cry Wolf

10. Almost Midnight

11. Run The Wild Flowers

In addition to the U.S. dates, Friendly Fires recently announced a shows in the UK and European. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

TOUR DATES

September

14 - Nova Batida Festival, Lisbon

24 - Elsewhere, Brooklyn, US

26- Fillmore Theatre, San Francisco, US

27 - Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, US

28 - CRSSD Music and Art Festival, San Diego, US

October

30 - The Roundhouse, London

November

1 - O2 Institute, Birmingham

2 - Albert Hall, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

4 - The Academy, Dublin

6 - Musik & Frieden, Berlin

8 - Le Maroquiniere, Paris

10 - Q Factory, Amsterdam





