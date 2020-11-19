LISTEN: Catie Turner's New Single 'One Day'

Catie Turner has released her eagerly awaited new single, "One Day," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE . The touching track is joined by a lyric video, streaming now below.

"The concept for 'One Day' stemmed from when my then-boyfriend proposed to me on the bathroom floor," Catie shared. "Music is beautiful because I can make it sound like I was SO shocked and overwhelmed - LOVE IS WEIRD, OK. So this is a song about what it would be like from the perspective of a sane person."

Named among Idolator 's " On The Verge: 40 Artists To Watch In 2020 ," Catie Turner first began writing songs and playing guitar in her hometown of Langhorne, PA, music providing her a means to cope with the social anxiety and myriad pressures placed upon a young woman in high school. The 20-year-old artist captured national attention in 2018 as one of the standout stars of ABC's American Idol, kicking off the season with a stunning audition performance of her own extraordinary composition, "21st Century Machine," immediately winning over judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, who applauded her a "genius songwriter."

With her potent, personal lyricism and soulful vocals, the multi-talented Turner went on to become a true fan favorite, performing memorable covers and sharing the stage with both Andy Grammer and Katy Perry, joining the latter for a spectacular duet rendition of Perry's worldwide #1 hit, "Part of Me," on the live season finale that prompted POPSUGAR to rave, "This performance, like many of Turner's throughout the competition, brings not only goosebumps, but inspiration."

2019 saw Turner make a remarkable solo debut with her independently released EP, THE SAD VEGAN. The six-song EP "offers a tantalizing glimpse of (Turner's) potential," wrote Idolator , a creative and commercial promise more than fulfilled by the breakthrough single, "Prom Queen." The moving pop anthem exploded across all platforms upon its March 2019 release, now boasting over 20 million global streams.

Along with its popular achievement, "Prom Queen" also proved a unanimous critical favorite. TIME named the single among its "5 Songs You Need To Listen To This Week," writing, "'Prom Queen' is about teen anxieties, sure. But there is a universal message that resonates well into adulthood in Turner's aching, existential honesty...The intimate directness of her voice, over a supple acoustic melody, suggests wisdom beyond her years." "Prom Queen" is "an anthem for wallflowers and outsiders," declared Idolator . "Depressing as it is relatable, 'Prom Queen' signals (Turner) as One To Watch."

Turner has further proven a charismatic live performer, spending much of the past two years on the road. Highlights include 2018's 48-city "American Idol Live!" tour, headline dates, show-stealing festival appearances, and tours supporting Meghan Trainor, AJ Mitchell, and Justin Jesso. Turner recently relocated to Los Angeles where she is currently hard at work creating eagerly awaited new music.

"I am staying true to myself," Turner recently told Parade, "and, apparently, it's working for me. Work hard and get used to the backlash, because you could be the most perfect person in the world, and you would still have people who find issues with that. So, you need to believe in yourself, know your talents and always follow your heart."

Watch the lyric video here:

